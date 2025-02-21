TheJakartaPost

DPD chairman Sultan B. Najamudin confident in Daud Yordan’s victory in Sydney

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 21, 2025

DPD chairman Sultan B. Najamudin confident in Daud Yordan’s victory in Sydney (Courtesy of DPD RI)

hairman of the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI), Sultan B. Najamudin, has expressed full support for Indonesian boxing champion Daud Yordan ahead of his upcoming match against George Kambosos Jr. in Sydney, Australia, at the end of March.

To honor Yordan’s achievements on the international boxing stage, DPD RI held a press conference on Feb. 20, 2025. The event served as a show of support for Yordan, who is also a senator representing West Kalimantan (B-77), as he prepares to defend his Super Lightweight title.

Najamudin conveyed his confidence in Yordan’s ability to deliver a strong performance and secure victory for Indonesia. “We believe Daud Yordan will give his best and bring home the win. His achievements should inspire the younger generation to strive for excellence,” he said.

He also encouraged Yordan to remain focused, stay confident and uphold sportsmanship throughout the fight.

This bout is expected to elevate Indonesia’s reputation in the international sports arena and serve as a key milestone for the country’s boxing development. Najamudin emphasized that Yordan’s journey reflects the importance of skill and perseverance in competing on the global stage.

“We believe Senator Daud Yordan’s international fight signals Indonesia’s progress toward a golden era. With a demographic advantage and a transformative vision under President Prabowo Subianto, we remain optimistic about the nation’s future,” he stated.

