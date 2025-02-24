After regional heads' inauguration, Sultan proposes indirect gubernatorial election

F ollowing the inauguration of regional heads elected in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections by President Prabowo Subianto, chairman of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) Sultan B. Najamuddin has proposed that governors should be elected indirectly.

Sultan made the statement after attending the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 20. The former KNPI activist emphasized that his proposal was a personal opinion.

"We are fully aware that this idea will spark debate in our increasingly dynamic democracy," he said.

Empirically, the governorships serve as an extension of the central government in the regions, which aligns with Indonesia’s unitary state system under a presidential government. "Legally, we recognize the governors’ crucial role as the President’s representatives in overseeing and guiding local governments," Sultan added.

He further explained that Indonesia was a unitary state, not a federal one, and many regional development matters fall under the authority of the President or the central government. "Political and ideological differences should not lead to governors disregarding or failing to support national programs," he warned.

Therefore, he argued, the central government needed a legitimate and representative figure in the regions, one who understands, supports and supervises local governance. "An indirect gubernatorial election system would make local democracy more efficient and straightforward while strengthening good governance within our presidential system," he asserted.

Sultan also praised the President’s direct involvement in the regional heads’ inauguration, calling it a historic moment. "It reflects a shared political vision and energy between the President and regional leaders. The President aims to unify perspectives and build emotional closeness, fostering warmth and cohesion across all levels of government," he said.

Regarding the mechanism for indirect gubernatorial elections, Sultan suggested that this should be further studied by academics, political parties, the government and the public.

"One possible model is a tiered process where potential candidates undergo recruitment and screening at the provincial legislative council [DPRD], before being proposed to the President, who would then select two individuals for the governor and deputy governor positions," he explained.

He reiterated that this was merely his personal view, as outlined in his book Green Democracy. "With the next regional elections still five years away, we have time to design a more streamlined democratic process at the provincial level," he concluded.