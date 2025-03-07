ALIA Annual Meeting 2025 tackles lubricant industry’s most pressing challenges

B ali hosts the Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) annual meeting on March 11-12 at the Laguna in Nusa Dua. This year’s event brings lubricant industry leaders to Indonesia, the largest lubricant market in ASEAN. The ALIA represents 100+ companies across the lubricants industry value chain in Asia.

Regulatory challenges will take center stage. Petronas Lubricants will explore how evolving CO₂ reduction mandates and new engine technologies are driving the demand for higher-quality lubricants. The President of the ALIA’s affiliate organization in Europe, the UEIL, will discuss the tightening regulations in Europe and their implications for global lubricant trade, with a particular focus on the European Green Deal’s impact on market access.

The event also includes a workshop on Vietnam’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework. Led by Keith Schulz of Motul, the sustainability subcommittee workshop will explore industry strategies for complying with Vietnam’s new EPR framework for used engine oil and will highlight regulatory engagement, cost-effective compliance, circular economy opportunities and the role of formalizing safe oil collection practices.

Sustainable development within the lubricants industry remains central to the purpose of the ALIA. Michael D. Holloway of 5th Order Industry will examine the global energy transition and its impact on industry. While Kevin Delaney, Vice President of United States-based Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE), will highlight how technical advancements can enhance energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Annual Meeting 2025 highlights the shift toward sustainable lubricants. India’s Siddharth Grease & Lubes will showcase bio-based greases, while AXEL Christiernsson will discuss the “cost of ownership” benefits of optimized greases. Further, ML Lubrication will present eco-friendly metalworking fluids and ELGI will explore alternatives to lithium-based greases and industry responses to PFAS regulations, addressing sustainability and cost efficiency.

The lubricant sector faces unprecedented regulatory and technological shifts as it stays ahead of the industry challenges brought about by the energy transition. The ALIA Annual Meeting 2025 will offer strategic insights into navigating sustainability, regulatory compliance and emerging industry trends.

For more details, visit ALIA’s official program.