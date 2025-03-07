TheJakartaPost

ALIA Annual Meeting 2025 tackles lubricant industry’s most pressing challenges

Creative Team (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, March 7, 2025

ALIA Annual Meeting 2025 tackles lubricant industry’s most pressing challenges

ali hosts the Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) annual meeting on March 11-12 at the Laguna in Nusa Dua. This year’s event brings lubricant industry leaders to Indonesia, the largest lubricant market in ASEAN. The ALIA represents 100+ companies across the lubricants industry value chain in Asia.

Regulatory challenges will take center stage. Petronas Lubricants will explore how evolving CO₂ reduction mandates and new engine technologies are driving the demand for higher-quality lubricants. The President of the ALIA’s affiliate organization in Europe, the UEIL, will discuss the tightening regulations in Europe and their implications for global lubricant trade, with a particular focus on the European Green Deal’s impact on market access.

The event also includes a workshop on Vietnam’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework. Led by Keith Schulz of Motul, the sustainability subcommittee workshop will explore industry strategies for complying with Vietnam’s new EPR framework for used engine oil and will highlight regulatory engagement, cost-effective compliance, circular economy opportunities and the role of formalizing safe oil collection practices.

Sustainable development within the lubricants industry remains central to the purpose of the ALIA. Michael D. Holloway of 5th Order Industry will examine the global energy transition and its impact on industry. While Kevin Delaney, Vice President of United States-based Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE), will highlight how technical advancements can enhance energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Annual Meeting 2025 highlights the shift toward sustainable lubricants. India’s Siddharth Grease & Lubes will showcase bio-based greases, while AXEL Christiernsson will discuss the “cost of ownership” benefits of optimized greases. Further, ML Lubrication will present eco-friendly metalworking fluids and ELGI will explore alternatives to lithium-based greases and industry responses to PFAS regulations, addressing sustainability and cost efficiency.

The lubricant sector faces unprecedented regulatory and technological shifts as it stays ahead of the industry challenges brought about by the energy transition. The ALIA Annual Meeting 2025 will offer strategic insights into navigating sustainability, regulatory compliance and emerging industry trends.

For more details, visit ALIA’s official program.

Women use smartphones at the entrance of Tanah Abang Market, Southeast Asia's largest wholesale shopping center for garments and textiles, in Jakarta on Sept. 28, 2023.
Economy

Tepid middle-class growth casts doubt on economic ambitions
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Editorial

Fighting floods, together
The defendant in the alleged sugar import corruption case, Thomas Lembong (center), prepares to attend the indictment reading hearing at the Corruption Court, Jakarta, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Minister of Trade for the 2015-2016 period, Thomas Lembong, was charged with causing losses to state finances amounting to Rp578.1 billion related to the alleged corruption case of sugar imports at the Ministry of Trade (Kemendag) in 2015-2016.
Politics

Thomas Lembong strikes defiant tone in first corruption hearing

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

FM Sugiono in Jeddah to attend urgent Palestine meeting
Economy

China's imports tumble as demand skids, trade war heats up
Academia

What China can teach Europe about geopolitical independence
Health

70% of Breast Cancer Cases Detected at Advanced Stage
Asia & Pacific

UN slashes support for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia due to Trump cuts
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, South Africa say US withdrawing from climate finance deal
Entertainment

When 'Doves' soar: Hindia shares emotional journey on surprise mixtape
Academia

Indonesia-Thailand ties: 75 years of friendship, building a dynamic partnership
