TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

AIA launches AIA Inspire: traditional life insurance with cash benefits up to age 99

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, March 11, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
AIA launches AIA Inspire: traditional life insurance with cash benefits up to age 99

A

IA has launched AIA Inspire, a traditional life insurance product that offers guaranteed annual cash benefits up to age 99, designed to help Indonesians achieve their dreams with strong financial protection.

“At AIA, we are committed to helping millions of Indonesian families live healthier, longer, better lives. The launch of AIA Inspire is our dedication to providing innovative financial solutions that go beyond protection, empowering our policyholders to fulfil their dreams, even the dreams of future generations,” said AIA chief marketing officer Kathryn Parapak.

Explaining about key benefits of AIA Inspire, Kathryn said that AIA Inspire provides a range of benefits, including no medical examination required; affordable premiums, starting from Rp 700,000 per year; lifetime protection (up to age 99); guaranteed annual cash benefits for life; booster cash benefit (up to 100 percent of the annual basic premium).

With annual cash benefits starting from year eight up to year 99, AIA Inspire is designed to meet the diverse financial needs of Indonesians and supports the #TerusWujudkanImpian (Keep Achieving Dreams) movement.

The product is ideal for various customer segments such as singles planning their future finances, young professionals saving for their children’s education and employees preparing for retirement or leaving a financial legacy for their grandchildren.

“AIA Inspire is more than just life insurance, it is a tangible step toward financial security for our customers. It gives them the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality with financial support that grows over time,” Kathryn concluded.

For more information about AIA Inspire, visit aia.id/inspire.

Popular

Defense ministry says no decision yet on buying India's Brahmos missiles

Defense ministry says no decision yet on buying India's Brahmos missiles
The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges
New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025

Related Articles

Can the insurance industry survive regulatory pressures in 2025?

The labor market dynamics and challenges for labor insurance

Worry-free journey assurance through travel insurance

Japan studies Indonesia's health insurance management during BPJS Kesehatan visit

AIA Indonesia Champions ESG Through “AIA Healthy for The Nation” Initiative

Related Article

Can the insurance industry survive regulatory pressures in 2025?

The labor market dynamics and challenges for labor insurance

Worry-free journey assurance through travel insurance

Japan studies Indonesia's health insurance management during BPJS Kesehatan visit

AIA Indonesia Champions ESG Through “AIA Healthy for The Nation” Initiative

Popular

Defense ministry says no decision yet on buying India's Brahmos missiles

Defense ministry says no decision yet on buying India's Brahmos missiles
The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges
New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025

New carriers Indonesia Airlines, Fly Jaya set to take off in 2025

More in Front Row

 View more
(freepik.com)
Front Row

Akulaku boosts financial inclusion in Indonesia with CBI’s data-driven credit solutions

.
Front Row

Sazón brings the soul of Spanish cuisine to vibrant Canggu
.
Front Row

A fresh new look: Seminyak Kitchen redefines all-day dining in the heart of Seminyak

Highlight
Former philippine president Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a gathering with the Philippine community in Hong Kong at the city's Southorn Stadium on March 9, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Ex-Philippine president Duterte arrested on international warrant
Alleged victims of scam centers board a boat to cross the river on the Myanmar-Thai border to be met by Thai Army soldiers as they are repatriated from Kyauk Khet in Myanmar's Myawaddy township on Feb. 12, 2025. More than 260 people, many visibly injured or bruised, were rescued from an illicit scam center along the Myanmar border this week and handed over to Thailand, following a series of crackdowns on the illegal operations.
Editorial

Escape from Myawaddy
People visit the booth of Chinese automobile manufacturer BYD during the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Surabaya, East Java, on May 29, 2024. The government is hoping to triple domestic electric car sales this year to 50,000 units, banking on newly rolled- out incentives to boost the industry. Last year, 17,000 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold wholesale nationwide, according to the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo).
Companies

New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

The Latest

 View more
Politics

KPK searches house of ex-governor Ridwan Kamil
Politics

Soldier must retire, resign before serving in civilian posts: TNI commander
Companies

VinFast plans to install EV charging stations across Indonesia, minister says
Archipelago

Trans Influencer sentenced to two years in prison for saying Jesus should cut his hair
Asia & Pacific

What we know about ex-Philippine president Duterte's arrest
Asia & Pacific

Beijing warns UK against 'provoking tensions' over South China Sea
Companies

Danantara to offer palm oil, sugarcane downstream plan: Ministry
Tech

Govt asks Gojek, Grab to give first-ever holiday bonus to drivers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.