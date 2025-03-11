AIA launches AIA Inspire: traditional life insurance with cash benefits up to age 99

A IA has launched AIA Inspire, a traditional life insurance product that offers guaranteed annual cash benefits up to age 99, designed to help Indonesians achieve their dreams with strong financial protection.

“At AIA, we are committed to helping millions of Indonesian families live healthier, longer, better lives. The launch of AIA Inspire is our dedication to providing innovative financial solutions that go beyond protection, empowering our policyholders to fulfil their dreams, even the dreams of future generations,” said AIA chief marketing officer Kathryn Parapak.

Explaining about key benefits of AIA Inspire, Kathryn said that AIA Inspire provides a range of benefits, including no medical examination required; affordable premiums, starting from Rp 700,000 per year; lifetime protection (up to age 99); guaranteed annual cash benefits for life; booster cash benefit (up to 100 percent of the annual basic premium).

With annual cash benefits starting from year eight up to year 99, AIA Inspire is designed to meet the diverse financial needs of Indonesians and supports the #TerusWujudkanImpian (Keep Achieving Dreams) movement.

The product is ideal for various customer segments such as singles planning their future finances, young professionals saving for their children’s education and employees preparing for retirement or leaving a financial legacy for their grandchildren.

“AIA Inspire is more than just life insurance, it is a tangible step toward financial security for our customers. It gives them the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality with financial support that grows over time,” Kathryn concluded.

For more information about AIA Inspire, visit aia.id/inspire.