The Langham, Jakarta unveils new bistro concept by Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens

T he Langham, Jakarta has unveiled a new chapter in its culinary journey with ALICE by Tom Aikens, an elegant French bistro in the heart of the Indonesian capital.

Previously known as just “ALICE”, ALICE by Tom Aikens opened its doors on April 23, with a refreshed concept under the creative direction one of Britain’s most celebrated chefs and the youngest to earn two Michelin stars.

“I’ve always believed that the elegance of French cuisine lies in its simplicity, and it’s an honor to reinterpret these classics with the team at ALICE,” said Aikens.

“Our goal is to create a dining experience that is at once familiar, sophisticated and unforgettable, and I truly look forward to sharing this journey with the guests of The Langham, Jakarta.”

Alexander Poindl, general manager of The Langham, Jakarta, said the bistro’s relaunch reflected the hotel’s enduring commitment to excellence while also marking a new era for ALICE.

“We are honored to collaborate with Chef Tom Aikens to bring an experience that harmoniously marries French culinary tradition with British sophistication. We can’t wait to welcome our guests to experience this new concept in ALICE by Tom Aikens,” said Poindl.

The bistro’s menu, developed in collaboration with Executive Chef Jeremy Jouan, offers an expansive selection of refined French favorites designed to cater to both casual and celebratory dining.

A standout feature is the Plats du Jour, a rotating, daily Chef’s Special that captures the essence of French comfort food. Each day brings a new culinary experience, from the rich and tender Boeuf Bourguignon on Mondays and the aromatic Poulet Chasseur on Wednesdays to the elegantly rustic Coq au Vin on Sundays.

At the heart of the offerings at ALICE by Tom Aikens is its continuation of The Langham’s celebrated Afternoon Tea, a ritual that dates back to 1865 when it was introduced at the flagship London hotel. With his British heritage and reverence for tradition, Aikens’s renewed take pairs freshly baked scones, delicate sandwiches and intricately crafted patisserie with a flourish of modern refinement.