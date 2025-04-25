TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The Langham, Jakarta unveils new bistro concept by Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, April 25, 2025 Published on Apr. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-04-25T14:01:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Langham, Jakarta unveils new bistro concept by Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens (Courtesy of The Langham)

T

he Langham, Jakarta has unveiled a new chapter in its culinary journey with ALICE by Tom Aikens, an elegant French bistro in the heart of the Indonesian capital.

Previously known as just “ALICE”, ALICE by Tom Aikens opened its doors on April 23, with a refreshed concept under the creative direction one of Britain’s most celebrated chefs and the youngest to earn two Michelin stars.

“I’ve always believed that the elegance of French cuisine lies in its simplicity, and it’s an honor to reinterpret these classics with the team at ALICE,” said Aikens.

“Our goal is to create a dining experience that is at once familiar, sophisticated and unforgettable, and I truly look forward to sharing this journey with the guests of The Langham, Jakarta.”

Alexander Poindl, general manager of The Langham, Jakarta, said the bistro’s relaunch reflected the hotel’s enduring commitment to excellence while also marking a new era for ALICE.

“We are honored to collaborate with Chef Tom Aikens to bring an experience that harmoniously marries French culinary tradition with British sophistication. We can’t wait to welcome our guests to experience this new concept in ALICE by Tom Aikens,” said Poindl.

The bistro’s menu, developed in collaboration with Executive Chef Jeremy Jouan, offers an expansive selection of refined French favorites designed to cater to both casual and celebratory dining.

A standout feature is the Plats du Jour, a rotating, daily Chef’s Special that captures the essence of French comfort food. Each day brings a new culinary experience, from the rich and tender Boeuf Bourguignon on Mondays and the aromatic Poulet Chasseur on Wednesdays to the elegantly rustic Coq au Vin on Sundays.

At the heart of the offerings at ALICE by Tom Aikens is its continuation of The Langham’s celebrated Afternoon Tea, a ritual that dates back to 1865 when it was introduced at the flagship London hotel. With his British heritage and reverence for tradition, Aikens’s renewed take pairs freshly baked scones, delicate sandwiches and intricately crafted patisserie with a flourish of modern refinement.

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances

South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances
Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

Related Articles

Chef Goldfarb blends food, hospitality and learning at his experiential ‘banjar’ in Ubud

Resistance on a plate: Michelle Santoso serves up culinary advocacy

Blake Thorley returns as chef, co-owner of Mozaic

Chef Blake takes Mozaic guests on an enchanting culinary journey

Jumeirah Bali welcomes Alessio Nallino as new executive chef

Related Article

Chef Goldfarb blends food, hospitality and learning at his experiential ‘banjar’ in Ubud

Resistance on a plate: Michelle Santoso serves up culinary advocacy

Blake Thorley returns as chef, co-owner of Mozaic

Chef Blake takes Mozaic guests on an enchanting culinary journey

Jumeirah Bali welcomes Alessio Nallino as new executive chef

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances

South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances
Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
Trade Minister Budi Santoso (left), Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (second left), deputy investment and downstream minister Todotua Pasaribu (middle), National Economic Council deputy head Mari Elka Pangestu (second right) and deputy foreign minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) get ready to brief the press after a meeting about the US tariffs negotiation held at Airlangga's office in Jakarta on April 14, 2025.
Regulations

Indonesia wants 'fair and square' trade in US tariff talks
Illustration.
Editorial

Pressing on
President Prabowo Subianto gets off the presidential plane after landing at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on April 15, 2025, following his foreign visits to five Middle Eastern countries to discuss about various issues with their respective leaders.
Regulations

Prabowo greenlights rice export amid rising production

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Indian and Pakistani troops exchange fire in Kashmir
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian Embassy in Cambodia sees surge in online scam victims, fatalities
Markets

Transport minister asks airlines to buy rejected Boeing planes from China
Asia & Pacific

Indian army chief in Kashmir as tension with Pakistan rising
Regulations

Indonesia wants 'fair and square' trade in US tariff talks
Regulations

Trump signs order to ramp up US deep-sea mining
Academia

Addressing urban challenges by protecting indigenous peoples
Culture

'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.