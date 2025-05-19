Jogja Printing Expo 2025: A strategic platform for Indonesia's printing industry future

T he economic outlook for Central Java in 2025 is promising, with Bank Indonesia forecasting a growth rate of 4.8 to 5.6 percent. This is higher than the 2024 projection of 4.7 to 5.5 percent, reflecting optimism driven by household consumption, investments and the strengthening manufacturing sector. As a key support sector for manufacturing and creative industries, the printing industry in Central Java is poised to benefit from this steady economic growth.

On a global scale, the digital printing business is set to grow by 9 to12 percent annually until 2030, reaching US$25 billion by 2025. Key drivers of this growth include increased demand from sectors like textiles, packaging and commercial printing. For instance, textile printing is expected to grow by 15 percent, spurred by the rising trend of digitally designed fashion. The packaging sector is performing well, with a surge of up to 20 percent, mainly due to growing e-commerce demand for personalized packaging. Outdoor advertising continues its stable growth of 7 to 8 percent, despite competition from digital signage technologies. These trends indicate the growing relevance of digital printing in the creative and manufacturing sectors, especially in emerging economic hubs like Central Java and Yogyakarta.

To support the national printing industry's growth, Krista Exhibitions is organizing the Jogja Printing Expo 2025, the first major printing industry event in Yogyakarta. The exhibition will be held from May 21-24, 2025, at the Jogja Expo Center (JEC). This event is a key opportunity for industry players to showcase technological innovations shaping the future of Indonesia’s printing sector.

Held alongside the Jogja Food & Beverage Expo, Jogja Pack & Process Expo and Jogja All Tea Expo 2025, the exhibition creates a synergistic platform for collaboration across industries. The four events combined will cover printing, packaging, food and beverage and tea sectors, offering ample networking opportunities.

The Jogja Printing Expo 2025 will highlight the latest innovations in digital printing, industrial printing machinery, finishing technologies and sustainable solutions. The exhibition aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), graphic designers, publishers, production houses and educational institutions to explore new technologies and forge business partnerships.

Krista Exhibitions CEO Daud D. Salim emphasized that the event, with 27 exhibitors, including 10 SMEs, aims to attract 12,000 visitors. The event’s success is supported by various government and industry organizations, including the Yogyakarta Special Region Government, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN) and the Indonesian Graphic Association (PPGI).