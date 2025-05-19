TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jogja Printing Expo 2025: A strategic platform for Indonesia's printing industry future

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, May 19, 2025 Published on May. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-05-19T19:44:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jogja Printing Expo 2025: A strategic platform for Indonesia's printing industry future

T

he economic outlook for Central Java in 2025 is promising, with Bank Indonesia forecasting a growth rate of 4.8 to 5.6 percent. This is higher than the 2024 projection of 4.7 to 5.5 percent, reflecting optimism driven by household consumption, investments and the strengthening manufacturing sector. As a key support sector for manufacturing and creative industries, the printing industry in Central Java is poised to benefit from this steady economic growth.

On a global scale, the digital printing business is set to grow by 9 to12 percent annually until 2030, reaching US$25 billion by 2025. Key drivers of this growth include increased demand from sectors like textiles, packaging and commercial printing. For instance, textile printing is expected to grow by 15 percent, spurred by the rising trend of digitally designed fashion. The packaging sector is performing well, with a surge of up to 20 percent, mainly due to growing e-commerce demand for personalized packaging. Outdoor advertising continues its stable growth of 7 to 8 percent, despite competition from digital signage technologies. These trends indicate the growing relevance of digital printing in the creative and manufacturing sectors, especially in emerging economic hubs like Central Java and Yogyakarta.

To support the national printing industry's growth, Krista Exhibitions is organizing the Jogja Printing Expo 2025, the first major printing industry event in Yogyakarta. The exhibition will be held from May 21-24, 2025, at the Jogja Expo Center (JEC). This event is a key opportunity for industry players to showcase technological innovations shaping the future of Indonesia’s printing sector.

Held alongside the Jogja Food & Beverage Expo, Jogja Pack & Process Expo and Jogja All Tea Expo 2025, the exhibition creates a synergistic platform for collaboration across industries. The four events combined will cover printing, packaging, food and beverage and tea sectors, offering ample networking opportunities.

The Jogja Printing Expo 2025 will highlight the latest innovations in digital printing, industrial printing machinery, finishing technologies and sustainable solutions. The exhibition aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), graphic designers, publishers, production houses and educational institutions to explore new technologies and forge business partnerships.

Krista Exhibitions CEO Daud D. Salim emphasized that the event, with 27 exhibitors, including 10 SMEs, aims to attract 12,000 visitors. The event’s success is supported by various government and industry organizations, including the Yogyakarta Special Region Government, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN) and the Indonesian Graphic Association (PPGI).

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

Related Articles

HFM looks to the future with new leadership

Ammonia and fertilizer: ASEAN’s gateway to low-carbon hydrogen future

JI: The art of disbandment and the politics of 'wait-and-see'

Creating pathways for women in AI: A call to action

Krista Exhibitions, GAKESLAB Indonesia brings expo catered for healthcare professionals

Related Article

HFM looks to the future with new leadership

Ammonia and fertilizer: ASEAN’s gateway to low-carbon hydrogen future

JI: The art of disbandment and the politics of 'wait-and-see'

Creating pathways for women in AI: A call to action

Krista Exhibitions, GAKESLAB Indonesia brings expo catered for healthcare professionals

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
Fatal incident: Search and rescue personnel attempt to remove bodies of two traditional gold miners entrapped in a landslide in Banti village, Tembagapura, Timika, Papua, on July 29.
Archipelago

Rescue teams search for 19 people after landslide at gold mine in Papua
A mural by Berlin-based graffitti artist Eme Freethinker of US President Donald Trump and the lettering reading 'Made in China' is pictured on a wall at the Mauerpark public park in Berlin, Germany on April 26, 2025.
Editorial

Sigh of relief, for now
Fading glory: Only few Jakartans could be seen in the aging mall on Feb. 1, 2025. Once a prestigious shopping center, Pasaraya Blok M now struggles to attract visitors and tenants and is partially converted into office and co-working spaces. (JP/Nur Janti)
Economy

Govt cool on business calls for consumer spending stimulus

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Lack of grid investment stalls progress on clean energy
Jakarta

Transjakarta adjusts routes for 'ojol' demonstration on Tuesday
Economy

Economists project RI economy to grow below 5% this year
Jakarta

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime
Markets

JPMorgan upgrades emerging market equities as Sino-US trade war eases
Companies

CATL to start EV battery production in Indonesia by March 2026
Companies

Medco launches production at Forel, Terubuk fields
Europe

Navy chief of staff visits UAE, Turkey to strengthen cooperation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.