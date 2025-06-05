TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

GRP advances in global climate disclosure ranking with improved CDP climate change score

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 5, 2025 Published on Jun. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-06-05T13:31:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
GRP advances in global climate disclosure ranking with improved CDP climate change score GRP employees take part in a tree planting activity to support environmental activity in Kali Cikarang.

O

ne of Indonesia’s leading steel manufacturers, PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk (GRP) has been recognized by CDP for improving its climate change score from a C in 2023 to a B- in the 2024 Disclosure Cycle. This marks a significant achievement in GRP’s sustainability journey and, as cited by CDP’s score data, places the company above the global average.

To further align with CDP’s strict and rigorous disclosure requirement and criteria, GRP has actively contributed to shaping Indonesian policy. The company has engaged with the Industry Ministry to develop green industry standards and with the Trade Ministry on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

As part of the development and implementation of GRP’s decarbonization strategy, GRP has been collaborating with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. IFC has provided GRP with advisory services that have resulted in a series of initiatives and workshops to strengthen GRP’s decarbonization strategy and its implementation based on global best practices.

Underpinned by its use of an electric arc furnace (EAF) and scrap steel in steelmaking—a method that emits significantly less carbon emissions than traditional processes, low-carbon operations have long been central to the company’s business approach.

Through the reinforcement of transparent risk disclosures, active public policy engagement, collaboration within the industry and a robust governance structure, the company has built a strong foundation that promises to deliver further progress on its decarbonization goals.

GRP’s Chief Transformation Officer Kelvin Fu said the improved score reflects CDP’s recognition of the company’s increasing alignment with global best practices.

“Sustainability is not a checklist - it’s a continuous journey that requires thoughtful action and a long-term perspective. We are grateful to have partners like IFC and government stakeholders who have played a key role in helping GRP achieve this milestone”.

“As the global steel industry faces growing expectations around decarbonization and accountability, GRP’s improved CDP rating reinforces our role as an industry shaper. We are making tangible progress in integrating climate considerations into our business strategy and risk management as all companies should do,” he added.

As the steel industry undergoes global transformation, CDP scores serve as a benchmark of credibility and commitment. GRP remains firmly focused on the future - continuing to invest in low-carbon technologies and upholding international environmental standards. With each step, the company aims to contribute to a greener, more competitive steel industry for Indonesia and beyond.

Popular

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses
West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Related Articles

Million-plus pilgrims to begin haj under blazing sun

Indonesia backs global push to save glaciers

ASEAN Vision 2045: New ambition without urgency?

Humanity is at risk; Indonesia can lead the way

Ten Indonesian cities receive EU-funded climate action plans

Related Article

Million-plus pilgrims to begin haj under blazing sun

Indonesia backs global push to save glaciers

ASEAN Vision 2045: New ambition without urgency?

Humanity is at risk; Indonesia can lead the way

Ten Indonesian cities receive EU-funded climate action plans

Popular

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses

Bali to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses
West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

More in Front Row

 View more
.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025
.
Front Row

KUMPUL Marks 10th anniversary with executive lab forum and impact report launch
.
Front Row

Padma welcomes Easter with its famous Golden Egg Hunt

Highlight
Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka takes the oath during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Parliament building in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Politics

Pressure mounts on Gibran as impeachment process continues
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Editorial

Whither ASEAN community?
Long-term development: A car passes the Indralaya-Prabumulih section of the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road in Ogan Komering Ilir regency in South Sumatra on Aug. 29, 2023. State-owned PT Hutama Karya is the operator of the newly inaugurated 63.5-kilometer section.
Regulations

Consumer stimulus package proves costly for toll road operators

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

American, Kazakhs in Bali face death penalty over drugs: Authorities
Companies

Tsingshan slashes local nickel pig iron output amid profit squeeze
Economy

BI revises down its target for sharia financing growth in Indonesia
Middle East and Africa

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire
Academia

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?
Consumer Insights

Not just a fix: Local coffee chains are brewing a cultural movement
Markets

Most Asian markets rise as US data feeds rate-cut hopes
Americas

Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.