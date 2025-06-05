GRP advances in global climate disclosure ranking with improved CDP climate change score

O ne of Indonesia’s leading steel manufacturers, PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk (GRP) has been recognized by CDP for improving its climate change score from a C in 2023 to a B- in the 2024 Disclosure Cycle. This marks a significant achievement in GRP’s sustainability journey and, as cited by CDP’s score data, places the company above the global average.

To further align with CDP’s strict and rigorous disclosure requirement and criteria, GRP has actively contributed to shaping Indonesian policy. The company has engaged with the Industry Ministry to develop green industry standards and with the Trade Ministry on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

As part of the development and implementation of GRP’s decarbonization strategy, GRP has been collaborating with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. IFC has provided GRP with advisory services that have resulted in a series of initiatives and workshops to strengthen GRP’s decarbonization strategy and its implementation based on global best practices.

Underpinned by its use of an electric arc furnace (EAF) and scrap steel in steelmaking—a method that emits significantly less carbon emissions than traditional processes, low-carbon operations have long been central to the company’s business approach.

Through the reinforcement of transparent risk disclosures, active public policy engagement, collaboration within the industry and a robust governance structure, the company has built a strong foundation that promises to deliver further progress on its decarbonization goals.

GRP’s Chief Transformation Officer Kelvin Fu said the improved score reflects CDP’s recognition of the company’s increasing alignment with global best practices.

“Sustainability is not a checklist - it’s a continuous journey that requires thoughtful action and a long-term perspective. We are grateful to have partners like IFC and government stakeholders who have played a key role in helping GRP achieve this milestone”.

“As the global steel industry faces growing expectations around decarbonization and accountability, GRP’s improved CDP rating reinforces our role as an industry shaper. We are making tangible progress in integrating climate considerations into our business strategy and risk management as all companies should do,” he added.

As the steel industry undergoes global transformation, CDP scores serve as a benchmark of credibility and commitment. GRP remains firmly focused on the future - continuing to invest in low-carbon technologies and upholding international environmental standards. With each step, the company aims to contribute to a greener, more competitive steel industry for Indonesia and beyond.