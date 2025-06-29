TheJakartaPost

Prabowo talks global economic strategy, strengthens US ties

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, June 29, 2025

Prabowo talks global economic strategy, strengthens US ties Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto convened a limited cabinet meeting on Friday (June 27) at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta to outline Indonesia’s strategic response to global economic shifts and strengthen bilateral economic ties with the United States.

Following his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Prabowo led the discussion with senior ministers including Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, which focused on regulatory reforms and international trade dynamics. 

A key topic was the revision of Trade Ministry Regulation No. 8/2024, aimed at easing import-export procedures and fostering a more flexible sectoral approach. The deregulation effort is expected to enhance competitiveness in the real sector by simplifying bureaucratic processes and eliminating licensing barriers. 

The President stressed the importance of building a healthy, competitive business climate to attract greater domestic and foreign investment. The government’s deregulatory push, he said, must be aligned with efforts to boost resilience and long-term growth of the national economy. 

The meeting also reviewed recent progress in trade negotiations with the US. 

Both nations have acknowledged the strategic importance of a mutually beneficial economic partnership and are actively exploring compromise solutions through ongoing talks, where their negotiation teams are working closely to align the countries’ respective priorities. 

Moreover, the Indonesian government has received encouraging support from the US Secretary of the Treasury and the US Trade Representative for its initiatives to deepen bilateral economic cooperation. 

This positive response signals growing momentum for building a stronger, more reciprocal partnership between the two countries. 

Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Palestinians walk past the rubble and destroyed vehicles in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip after a house was targeted by an Israeli strike on June 27, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group.
Middle East and Africa

Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung delivers a speech during a flag ceremony to commemorate the 498th anniversary of Jakarta at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta on June 22, 2025.
Politics

Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid
Anti-government protesters rally to demand the removal of Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office at Victory Monument in Bangkok on June 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Thousands protest calling for Thai PM's resignation

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu 'must go', says former Israeli PM Bennett
Entertainment

UK government condemns 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Companies

VinFast opens second domestic EV factory amid global expansion
Society

Pilgrim flights delayed by Iran-Israel attacks arrive in Indonesia
Economy

G7 agrees to exempt US multinationals from global minimum tax
Asia & Pacific

Trump says he will 'get the conflict solved with North Korea'
Middle East and Africa

Trump says 'not going to stand' for Netanyahu's continued prosecution
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

