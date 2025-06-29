Prabowo talks global economic strategy, strengthens US ties

Courtesy of the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister)

P resident Prabowo Subianto convened a limited cabinet meeting on Friday (June 27) at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta to outline Indonesia’s strategic response to global economic shifts and strengthen bilateral economic ties with the United States.

Following his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Prabowo led the discussion with senior ministers including Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, which focused on regulatory reforms and international trade dynamics.

A key topic was the revision of Trade Ministry Regulation No. 8/2024, aimed at easing import-export procedures and fostering a more flexible sectoral approach. The deregulation effort is expected to enhance competitiveness in the real sector by simplifying bureaucratic processes and eliminating licensing barriers.

The President stressed the importance of building a healthy, competitive business climate to attract greater domestic and foreign investment. The government’s deregulatory push, he said, must be aligned with efforts to boost resilience and long-term growth of the national economy.

The meeting also reviewed recent progress in trade negotiations with the US.

Both nations have acknowledged the strategic importance of a mutually beneficial economic partnership and are actively exploring compromise solutions through ongoing talks, where their negotiation teams are working closely to align the countries’ respective priorities.

Moreover, the Indonesian government has received encouraging support from the US Secretary of the Treasury and the US Trade Representative for its initiatives to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

This positive response signals growing momentum for building a stronger, more reciprocal partnership between the two countries.