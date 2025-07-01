PNM wins Gold Environmental Pillar in SOE Track Awards 2025

W ith huge appreciation, PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) won the Gold award in the Environmental Pillar at the fifth TJSL & CSR Awards 2025 event held by SOE Track in Jakarta. This award was given as a form of appreciation for PNM's commitment to carrying out social and environmental responsibility, which focuses on nature conservation and sustainable development. PNM has been successful in implementing environmental programs consistently and having a direct impact on the community and surrounding ecosystems.

Also in attendance was the deputy chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Eddy Suparno who expressed the highest appreciation for PNM, which won the award for being able to grow the economy accompanied by environmental conservation, he said that a clean environment was a reflection of every company.

"I express my appreciation to every winner because I always believe we want our companies to be seen as clean, and maintaining the environment well because our environment is a reflection of our company," said Eddy.

This recognition further emphasizes PNM's steps to provide measurable and sustainable contributions to the environmental sector. Through programs such as water resource conservation, tree planting and environmental education in various regions, PNM proves that environmental conservation efforts can go hand-in-hand with community empowerment.

Corporate secretary of PNM L. Dodot Patria Ary expressed his gratitude for the award and emphasized that the achievement was in line with the company's core values. "This award reflects PNM's commitment to implementing sustainability values ​​in all its activities. We believe that a good business is a business that grows with the environment and society," Dodot said.

Moving forward, PNM is optimistic that it can continue to strengthen its role as a company that not only focuses on financing and mentoring ultra-micro businesses, but also becomes an agent of change in environmental conservation. Through the spirit of sustainability and collaboration with various parties, PNM hopes to create an environmentally friendly business ecosystem because PNM believes that a company's success is not only measured on the business side, but also on the positive impact it has on the environment and society.