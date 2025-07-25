Driving real ESG impact: Highlights from Indonesia Corporate Sustainability Outlook 2025

T he Indonesia Corporate Sustainability Outlook (ICSO) 2025, hosted by Olahkarsa in collaboration with S&P Global and Sustainable1, was successfully held on July 24 at The Sultan Hotel & Residence, Jakarta.

This year’s theme, “Advancing Indonesia’s Green Economy with Sustainability Innovations,” brought together over 30 prominent leaders and experts from the government, private sector and international organizations. Through keynote sessions and panel discussions, they shared cross-sector strategies to accelerate Indonesia’s transition toward a sustainable and resilient economy.

The event featured the Sustainability Leaders Forum, where top-level executives and policymakers addressed green investment, ESG implementation and policy direction. Additionally, the Sustainable Business Exhibition showcased real-world innovations and solutions from companies actively implementing ESG principles.

Notable speakers included Dedi Latip (Ministry of Investment), Nizhar Marizi (Bappenas), Halim Kalla (KADIN), Terence Teoh (S&P Global Sustainable1), Agung Wicaksono (PT Pertamina), John Anis (PNRE) and Rully Yusuf (Pegadaian), among others.

“ICSO is a key milestone in accelerating impactful ESG adoption. We hope it inspires organizations to innovate, implement and collaborate for long-term sustainability,” stated a Media Center ICSO 2025 representative.

Beyond the main event, ICSO 2025 also featured year-long initiatives such as the Indonesia Green Jobs Summit (IGJS), the Sustainability Insight Series, the Sustaination YouTube program and the LeadersTalk Sustainable podcast.

ICSO 2025 brought together professionals, academics, investors and the public committed to sustainable development. For more information, visit icso.olahkarsa.com or contact +62 812 3599 2021.