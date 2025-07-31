TheJakartaPost

DENZA’s D9 showcases new electric spin on luxury automotive experience

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 31, 2025

M

aking a splash with its debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), BYD Group’s DENZA brand has cemented its position within Indonesia’s premium EV market by showcasing the DENZA D9 MPV at its premier booth.

An all-electric vehicle, the D9 is a spacious seven-seat car with an elegant design that aims to innovate luxury mobility. In line with the brand’s theme of “Crafted Luxury, Electrified Future”, the vehicle is spearheading DENZA’s GIIAS debut.

”Our participation at this year’s GIIAS is a monumental milestone in strengthening our role in the local premium electric vehicle space. Through our attendance we want to show that sustainable mobility can coincide smoothly with comfort, performance and elegant design,” says Luther Panjaitan, Head of Public and Government Relations at BYD Motor Indonesia.

”Every element of our booth is designed to prioritize comfort and offer a holistic experience for our visitors. From educational experiences showcasing our advanced DiSus and e3 Platform technologies to the quality audio systems from our partners at Devialet, it's all a representation of a new standard of luxury that DENZA offers for Indonesian customers,” he adds.

Highlighting the cutting-edge technology used in DENZA vehicles, the booth features interactive installations that elaborate on the DiSus Intelligent Body Control System and the e3 Platform. Both are key innovations that help improve the stability, comfort and efficiency of the brand’s roster of EVs.

As for the D9 itself, the all-electric vehicle is packed with exciting specifications and features that underscore the potential of electrified luxury mobility. With a range of 600 kilometers and acceleration of 9.5 seconds to go from zero to 100 km per hour, the DENZA D9 can both go the distance and sprint with a maximum power of 230 kilowatts.

As The D9’s exterior has a large silhouette with classy design decisions that place safety and convenience at the forefront. With a sleek-motion front grille and a wide futuristic arrow taillight, it's a car with striking visibility. And it comes in Arctic White, Whale Sea Blue, Cosmos Black or Harbour Grey, depending on customer preference.

The interior of the D9, though, is much more exciting. In the front seats, the dashboard offers a comprehensive 10.25-inch display with 3D Instrument Clusters, providing easy readability on key information, while a nifty 50-watt wireless smartphone charger offers convenience for the driver.

Passengers in the middle row are also treated to a variety of amenities, such as a retractable table, multiple cup holders and most interestingly, an integrated refrigerator that boasts a temperature range from minus 6 to 50 degrees Celsius. All this is housed in a spacious cabin that comes with ventilated seats and generous legroom under a vast, panoramic double-layered glass roof that lets in natural light while blocking 99 percent of UV rays.

The D9’s seats come with a multifunctional dual LED screen interface for easy adjustments and effortless feature controls. As for audio features, the DENZA D9 comes equipped with 14 Dynaudio speakers with 7.1-channel surround sound technology, creating a concert-like experience for all passengers.

Lastly, the D9 champions safety by ensuring all-round protection for all passengers through strategically placed airbags in all three rows, reinforced by a high-strength steel frame that is integrated with advanced collision protection.

With an exclusive test drive during DENZA’s GIIAS debut, right next to Hall 11 at the Indonesia Convention Center in BSD City, Tangerang, Banten, visitors can experience firsthand the comfort and performance of the D9 for the duration of the exhibition, which runs from July 24 to Aug. 3.

