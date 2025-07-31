Indo Healthcare Gakeslab Expo 2025: Advancing innovation in medical technology

K rista Exhibitions, in collaboration with the Association of Indonesian Medical and Laboratory Equipment Companies (Gakeslab Indonesia), will host the Indo Healthcare Gakeslab Expo 2025 from Aug. 6 to 8 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

This three-day exhibition will feature over 60 companies from 12 countries, including China, Egypt, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia and the United States, and expects to welcome 15,000 visitors.

The expo provides a strategic platform for showcasing the latest developments and innovation in medical technology that will support both public and private healthcare facilities.

According to Krista Exhibitions CEO Daud D. Salim and Gakeslab Indonesia Chairman RD Kartono Dwidjosewojo, the international expo will host key networking sessions on business to business (B2B), business to hospital (B2H) and business to academy (B2A) that bring together industry leaders, academics, hospitals and financial institutions.

The main programs include the national working meeting Rakernas Gakeslab 2025, a national seminar as well as a series of workshops and consultations. Topics to be covered include those on relevant regulations and operations, such as good medical device distribution practices (CDAKB), medical device distribution permits (IDAK), certification for good medical device manufacturing practices (CPAKB), distribution permit number (NIE) and the Pharmacy and Medical Device Card (KFA).

Featured seminars include the Ministry of Trade’s “UMKM Bisa Ekspor” (Micro, small and medium enterprises can export), and Padjadjaran University’ health seminar on “The Importance of Caries Prevention for Children’s Growth and Development”.

The expo aims to build momentum for the Indonesia’s medical device industry, which plays a vital and increasingly significant role in the country’s health system.

As of 2024, the national industry comprises 812 medical device manufacturers and 5,661 registered and active distributors. The use of domestically produced medical devices has increased significantly, from just 12 percent in 2019 to around 48 percent in 2024. Indonesian-made medical devices have also expanded globally, with exports reaching Rp 4.6 trillion (US$273 million) in 2024 alone.

Alongside this expansion, the interconnected health market, including digital health, telemedicine and remote health monitoring, is projected to reach US$880 million this year, growing at an annual rate of 28 percent. This reflects rising demand for efficient, accessible healthcare services. To boost momentum toward attaining national health resilience and self-sufficiency, the government is targeting 8 percent growth in the domestic medical device industry for 2025.

Indo Healthcare Gakeslab Expo 2025 is supported by multiple state institutions and industry associations, including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry, the National Procurement Agency (LKPP), the All-Indonesia Association of Regional Hospitals (Arsada), the Jakarta chapter of the Indonesian Hospital Association (Persi DKI Jakarta) and the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI).

Join us at Indo Healthcare Gakeslab Expo 2025 on Aug. 6-8 at JIExpo to explore innovations and build strategic connections toward shaping the future of health services.

Register now to be part of Indonesia’s healthcare transformation!