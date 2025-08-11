Indo Leather & Footwear Expo 2025 to showcase global innovation, industry collaboration

P romising a strong opportunity for the national footwear sector, Krista Exhibitions is set to hold the 18th Indo Leather & Footwear (ILF) Expo 2025, showcasing the latest innovations in Indonesia’s leather and footwear sector.

Scheduled for Aug. 14 to 16 at JIExpo, Kemayoran, Jakarta, the international-scale exhibition will serve as a strategic platform connecting industry players with technology providers, machinery manufacturers, quality raw materials suppliers and integrated support services. The event also opens doors for national and global business collaborations.

ILF Expo 2025 will feature over 280 exhibitors, including 50 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with participation from 11 countries including China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Malaysia, Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam. The event aims to attract 15,000 visitors and will display a wide range of products such as footwear (fashion shoes, boots, sandals), leather goods (for fashion, furniture, accessories, exotic leather), as well as processing machines, textiles, sneakers and supporting services.

As part of Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day celebration, the event will host a special fashion contest ("Kebaya & Batik") in collaboration with PERWANTI, Krista Exhibitions and PSMTI, and supported by Sekar Ayu Jiwanta, featuring an exclusive show by BRUTUS & BURGO.

Other highlights include APRISINDO’s anniversary celebration, exclusive talk shows with industry leaders, business matching sessions and networking dinners, all supported by key ministries and regional governments like Garut, a hub of Indonesia’s leather industry.

Daud D. Salim, CEO of Krista Exhibitions, said Indonesia’s footwear industry continues to show remarkable progress, with Indonesian products increasingly recognized worldwide for their quality and competitiveness.

“This demonstrates that our industry players can meet global market demands with innovation and resilience,” he said.

The leather, footwear, textile and apparel industries in Indonesia showed increasingly promising performance in Q1 2025, driven by a surge in both domestic and international demand. According to Industry Ministry data, Indonesia’s footwear exports reached US$1.89 billion from January to March 2025, marking a 13.8 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Globally, Indonesia now ranks 6th among the world’s largest footwear exporters with a market share of 3.99 percent.

The United States remains the main export destination for Indonesian footwear and apparel, while Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium are key partners in Europe for leather and footwear products. Meanwhile, Japan, China and South Korea are strategic markets in Asia for textiles and garments. These export accomplishments reflect the strong competitiveness of Indonesia's manufacturing sector and its significant potential for continued global growth.

“ILF Expo 2025 is more than a trade show; it’s a catalyst for industrial transformation, global networking and sustainable growth,” Daud added.