Padma Hotels bring Mediterranean charm to Legian with new addition

P adma Resort Legian has unveiled SKAI Bar & Grill, their long-awaited expansion to their renowned beachfront Mediterranean dining destination. This new addition adds yet another layer of beloved seaside ambience, turning the space into a lush garden‐framed lounge, offering an intimate 34‐seat setting for guests who crave the signature open‐flame experience in a fresh, elevated atmosphere.

Prioritizing the familiar coastal charm beloved by guests, SKAI Bar & Grill offers a new perspective of the shoreline, situated on a new terrace that conveys the environment of a secret garden away from the crowd.

The space is further decorated by floor‐to‐ceiling windows complemented by verdant plantings and sculpted laser‐cut screens that frame the golden hour in warm, dappled light. Hand‐woven seating in driftwood grey and sandy taupe mirrors the beach’s natural palette, ensuring the extension remains true to its waterfront origins.

The cuisine is sure to be sublime, a place for the Levantine‐inspired creations to flourish, such as tender cuts anointed with fragrant za’atar, sumac‐bright citrus glazes and smoked‐paprika pastes. Each dish, enhanced by the gentle sea breeze, encapsulates the magic of the sea, redefined through the spice and soul of the Eastern Mediterranean.

At the heart of the establishment lies an open‐kitchen pavilion where guests can watch chefs transform into artisans in motion, where every sizzle and pop become part of the evening’s performance, manipulating glowing embers and artisan charcoal with its primal beauty of fire and flavor to deliver SKAI’s hallmark signature cuts: Angus Tenderloin, Grass‐Fed MB3+ and Pork Chop Pata Negra Ibérico, among others.

To personalize every bite, diners are invited to choose from the expansive selection of salt, where a curated selection, from wood‐smoked sea salt to herb‐infused and zesty citrus blends, awaits their finishing flourish. Every guest is also encouraged to accompany their meal with SKAI’s house‐made sourdough, celebrated across Legian for its crackling crust and delightfully chewy crumb; the perfect companion for mopping up every last drop of jus.

