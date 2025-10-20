Affordable home renovation financing boosts women entrepreneurs in Malang

S tate-owned ultra-microfinancing firm PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) and the Public Housing and Settlements Ministry have collaborated to provide affordable financing for Mekaar clients’ home business renovations in Malang, East Java.

According to Malang Mayor Wahyu Hidayat, 30 percent of the city’s 890,000 residents do not yet own a home, meaning around 200,000 people lack their own housing. To that end, Public Housing and Settlement Minister Maruarar Sirait urged all stakeholders, including local governments, businesses and housing developer associations, to collaborate in providing 3 million homes for low-income communities, helping them avoid predatory lending from loan sharks.

During the Government Housing Program Acceleration and Microhousing Financing Against Loan Sharks event on Oct.17, Minister Maruarar emphasized the urgency of this presidential priority program: providing safe and affordable housing for the public. He also engaged in dialogue with Mekaar clients receiving financing to understand how the program improves the lives of low-income households.

“To prevent borrowing from loan sharks, we offer housing microloans with 6 percent interest,” he said.

Demonstrating the government’s commitment, the minister symbolically disbursed microhousing financing to women from underprivileged backgrounds. The 10 beneficiaries, all PNM Mekaar clients, expressed joy upon receiving the affordable financing.

Mujiati, one of the recipients, shared her excitement: “I can’t wait to renovate my kitchen so I can cook more comfortably. Hopefully, my income will increase as well.”

PNM continues to expand benefits for its clients by collaborating strategically with PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial (SMF) through the Mekaar Home program. The initiative provides microhousing financing for PNM Mekaar clients, enabling them to renovate homes that also function as business spaces or support productive economic activities.

Since its launch, Mekaar Home has been warmly received by PNM Mekaar clients in various regions, including Malang. To date, over 700 clients in Malang have utilized Mekaar Home financing, benefiting from its fast disbursement process, simple requirements and overall ease of access.

PNM president director Arief Mulyadi emphasized that microhousing financing demonstrates PNM’s commitment to complementing ultra-micro business financing with supportive programs. These initiatives, he continued, help Mekaar clients grow their businesses sustainably.

“This is part of our responsibility to support government programs. We will continue contributing to communities lacking proper housing so they can eventually own safer and more adequate homes,” Arief said.

Mekaar Home represents a concrete step toward a sustainable ecosystem empowering underprivileged women. The microfinance program not only delivers economic benefits but also social impact, encouraging clients to lead more productive and independent lives, free from the burdens of informal and exploitative loans.

Apply now for Mekaar Home financing and transform your home and business today.