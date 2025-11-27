Unwind and celebrate the year-end in Jimbaran’s most iconic beachfront resort

A s 2025 draws to a close, InterContinental Bali Resort calls on travelers seeking a destination that balances serenity, culture and timeless beauty to unwind in the heart of Jimbaran Bay.

Nestled within 14 hectares of tropical landscaped gardens along a 500-meter stretch of white sand beach, InterContinental Bali Resort has become a symbol of timeless Balinese elegance and remains a favorite among travelers thanks to its tranquil atmosphere, world-class facilities and prime location in the heart of one of Bali’s most cherished coastal enclaves.

This year, InterContinental Bali Resort’s enchanting festive theme of “Le Jardin de Jimbaran” is inspired by the elegance of a tropical garden in full bloom. Throughout December, the resort transforms into a lush wonderland filled with floral artistry, twinkling lights and natural textures that reflect the beauty of Bali’s coastal landscapes.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a series of curated holiday experiences that blend sophistication with heartfelt Balinese hospitality. From intimate Christmas Eve and Day dinners at the resort’s signature restaurants to New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Imperial Ballroom, every gathering celebrates the joy of togetherness in true InterContinental style.

To welcome the festive season, InterContinental Bali Resort invites guests to take advantage of its Advance Purchase offer, featuring up to 25 percent savings for early bookings. Whether it’s a romantic escape, a family holiday or a solo retreat to recharge before the New Year, guests can indulge in luxurious accommodations, exceptional dining, and world-class service that define the InterContinental experience.

Each stay includes access to a wealth of leisure and wellness facilities at Spa Uluwatu. Guests staying in Club InterContinental Rooms and Suites will enjoy additional privileges, including access to the exclusive Club Lounge, personalized check-in, afternoon tea, evening cocktails and private pool and beach areas.

With its blend of Balinese charm, contemporary sophistication and heartfelt service, InterContinental Bali Resort offers an exceptional haven for relaxation, celebration and connection in the heart of Jimbaran Bay.

For more information, contact: icbali.reservation@ihg.com or via WhatsApp at (+62) 812 385 1382