TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery
Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation
Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery
Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation
Flood-hit Sumatra faces hunger as Prabowo visits

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Magdalene.co, Alitra to spotlight creativity in the tech era with Pesta Literasi 5.0

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, December 3, 2025 Published on Dec. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-12-02T16:38:03+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Magdalene.co) (Courtesy of Magdalene.co)

W

omen-centric online magazine Magdalene has collaborated with independent publisher Alitra to present Pesta Literasi 5.0, a festival exploring the intersection of literature, journalism, creativity and technology.

Scheduled on Nov. 22 at the Jakarta Library - PDS H.B. Jassin in Taman Ismail Marzuki, the event is aimed at literary activists, writers, creators and those concerned with social issues amid a changing digital landscape.

Under the theme of #InovasLiterasi, Pesta Literasi 5.0 features a series of discussions relevant to today's challenges, ranging from creativity in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), the role of technology as a "frenemy" for creators, digital copyright and an inclusive literacy ecosystem, to the future of journalism in the era of AI and the creator economy.

The full-day festival brings together writers, journalists, academics, technology practitioners, literacy activists and media workers to examine how digital innovation is changing the way we create and access stories.

Among the panelists is a range of accomplished speakers, including authors A. Fuady, Feby Indirani, Puty Puar and Reda Gaudiamo, along with academic Martin Suryajaya and language activist Ivan Lanin.

Also participating in panel discussions are influencers such as actor and literacy activist Hannah Al Rashid, Bapak2ID and Cempaka Asriani, as well as IDN Times editor-in-chief Uni Lubis. Nissi Taruli Felicia, co-founder of the deaf feminist community Themis, will also share her experiences and perspectives in a panel on building a disability-inclusive literacy ecosystem.

Magdalene founder and editor-in-chief Devi Asmarani said that as a media outlet focused on social issues with a gender-inclusive perspective, Magdalene views these topics as an essential part of an equitable information ecosystem. This is especially important as the storytelling landscape continues to evolve in a world shaped by algorithms, artificial intelligence and flooded with content.

"Magdalene believes that stories, whether in journalism, literature or digital media, are a crucial medium for challenging injustice, amplifying marginalized voices and building empathy. Therefore, we need to ensure that as technology changes the way we create and share stories, important voices are not erased," she added.

Meanwhile, Aulia Meidiska, co-founder of Alitra, said the literacy event demonstrates the company’s commitment as an independent publisher to encouraging increased public literacy amidst the challenges of the digital era.

"Pesta Literasi 5.0 aims not only to provide education and insight into the digital world to improve public literacy, but also to offer strategic innovations to revolutionize the world of literacy," added Alitra co-founder Suci Amalia.

By presenting cross-disciplinary perspectives, the Literacy Party 5.0 is expected to become a platform for inspiration and collaboration among content creators, writers, journalists and young readers who want to understand the role of technology in Indonesia's literacy and media ecosystem. This festival also serves as a reminder that amidst the sophistication of digital tools, critical thinking, empathy and diversity remain at the heart of every story.

For more information, visit www.magdalene.co and www.alitra.id

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Related Articles

Women in conflict zones turn pain into leadership, study finds

Respect the Press Law

When aging women become monsters: The horror trope we can’t escape

Related Article

Women in conflict zones turn pain into leadership, study finds

Respect the Press Law

When aging women become monsters: The horror trope we can’t escape

As media trust crumbles, online buzz booms in Japan

Reclaiming democracy, digital journalism from the clickbait crisis

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum

Indonesia must be architect of next world order: Forum
Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

Indonesia’s first Rafale fighters set for January delivery

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
People wade through the floodwater in the aftermath of flash floods at Tukka village, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on December 2, 2025. The death toll from floods and landslides that have struck Indonesia's Sumatra island since last week has risen to 712, the National Disaster Management Agency said on December 2.
Archipelago

Northern Sumatra leaders raise white flag amid deadly floods
President Prabowo Subianto receives flowers from the Indonesian diaspora on September 20, 2025 upon his arrival at a hotel in Manhattan, New York where he will stay during his visit to the United States. Prabowo will deliver his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s general debate on September 23, 2025.
Academia

Citizenship without certainty
Industrial cloud: Nickel smelters spew emissions on Jan. 26, 2024 into the skies above Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and a nearby residential area in Bahodopi district, Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi.
Regulations

Luhut rebuffs China-bias claims amid Morowali airport brouhaha

The Latest

 View more
Society

Frustration in flood-stricken Sumatra as survivors await aid
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia to resume search for long-missing flight MH370
Academia

Outrage alone won’t save the Philippines
Academia

ASEAN inaction on cybercrime poses a risk to regional security
Tech

OpenAI declares ChatGPT 'code red' over stiff competition
Academia

Funding gap looms, will progress against AIDS, TB, malaria suffer?
Society

How deforestation turbocharged Sumatra's deadly floods
Archipelago

BGN redirects free meal kitchens to feed Sumatra flood victims
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.