Magdalene.co, Alitra to spotlight creativity in the tech era with Pesta Literasi 5.0

W omen-centric online magazine Magdalene has collaborated with independent publisher Alitra to present Pesta Literasi 5.0, a festival exploring the intersection of literature, journalism, creativity and technology.

Scheduled on Nov. 22 at the Jakarta Library - PDS H.B. Jassin in Taman Ismail Marzuki, the event is aimed at literary activists, writers, creators and those concerned with social issues amid a changing digital landscape.

Under the theme of #InovasLiterasi, Pesta Literasi 5.0 features a series of discussions relevant to today's challenges, ranging from creativity in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), the role of technology as a "frenemy" for creators, digital copyright and an inclusive literacy ecosystem, to the future of journalism in the era of AI and the creator economy.

The full-day festival brings together writers, journalists, academics, technology practitioners, literacy activists and media workers to examine how digital innovation is changing the way we create and access stories.

Among the panelists is a range of accomplished speakers, including authors A. Fuady, Feby Indirani, Puty Puar and Reda Gaudiamo, along with academic Martin Suryajaya and language activist Ivan Lanin.

Also participating in panel discussions are influencers such as actor and literacy activist Hannah Al Rashid, Bapak2ID and Cempaka Asriani, as well as IDN Times editor-in-chief Uni Lubis. Nissi Taruli Felicia, co-founder of the deaf feminist community Themis, will also share her experiences and perspectives in a panel on building a disability-inclusive literacy ecosystem.

Magdalene founder and editor-in-chief Devi Asmarani said that as a media outlet focused on social issues with a gender-inclusive perspective, Magdalene views these topics as an essential part of an equitable information ecosystem. This is especially important as the storytelling landscape continues to evolve in a world shaped by algorithms, artificial intelligence and flooded with content.

"Magdalene believes that stories, whether in journalism, literature or digital media, are a crucial medium for challenging injustice, amplifying marginalized voices and building empathy. Therefore, we need to ensure that as technology changes the way we create and share stories, important voices are not erased," she added.

Meanwhile, Aulia Meidiska, co-founder of Alitra, said the literacy event demonstrates the company’s commitment as an independent publisher to encouraging increased public literacy amidst the challenges of the digital era.

"Pesta Literasi 5.0 aims not only to provide education and insight into the digital world to improve public literacy, but also to offer strategic innovations to revolutionize the world of literacy," added Alitra co-founder Suci Amalia.

By presenting cross-disciplinary perspectives, the Literacy Party 5.0 is expected to become a platform for inspiration and collaboration among content creators, writers, journalists and young readers who want to understand the role of technology in Indonesia's literacy and media ecosystem. This festival also serves as a reminder that amidst the sophistication of digital tools, critical thinking, empathy and diversity remain at the heart of every story.

For more information, visit www.magdalene.co and www.alitra.id