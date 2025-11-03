TheJakartaPost

Constitutional Court wins praise for ruling on gender quota in House bodies

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 3, 2025

Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

ctivists and female lawmakers have lauded a ruling from the Constitutional Court that requires the House of Representatives to have at least 30 percent female representation across all of its internal bodies, in hopes the decision will help improve the gender balance in the legislative structure. 

Last Thursday, the court ruled in favor of women’s organizations the Indonesian Women’s Coalition, the Kalyanamitra and the Association for Elections and Democracy (Perludem), as well as constitutional law expert Titi Anggraini who challenged some provisions in the Legislative Institutions (MD3) that violated their right to fair representation.

Female lawmakers, the court said, have been unevenly distributed across the House’s bodies only to commissions handling social issues, child protection or women’s empowerment, while strategic areas such as the economy, law, energy and defense remain dominated by men.

This, the court said, was because the MD3 law did not mandate the minimum of 30 percent female representation despite other prevailing laws having already regulated such a gender quota. The Political Parties Law, for example, requires political parties to give their central executive board seats to female politicians.

“The absence of a provision requiring at least 30 percent female representation in leadership positions in House bodies is unconstitutional,” Justice Saldi Isra said while reading the ruling. “Conversely, a 30 percent formula will give legal certainty as it is measurable and actionable.”

The court ruled that 30 percent of members in all House bodies, from lawmaking commissions to ethics committees, must now be women, on the grounds that greater female representation will bring a gender perspective to lawmaking and enable women to collectively advocate for women’s rights across all areas of governance.

Read also: Civil society calls for more women representation in politics

More in Indonesia

 View more
Market inspection: Officials from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina’s subsidiary, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga (PPN), inspect fuel quality on October 29 at the Kayoon gas station in Surabaya, East Java.
Archipelago

Ombudsman calls for independent probe into reports of Pertalite-linked engine problems
This handout photo taken and released on May 19, 2025 by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers recovering bodies after hours of heavy rain triggered flooding and a landslide near a gold mine in a remote area near Manokwari, West Papua.
Archipelago

Fifteen people, mostly children, missing after floods in Papua
President Prabowo Subianto (front blue cap) takes part in a handover ceremony of one of two Airbus A-400M military transport aircraft to the Indonesian Air Force at Halim Perdanakusuma air base in Jakarta on Nov. 3, 2025.
Politics

Indonesia may buy four more Airbus A400M military planes, president says

President Prabowo Subianto (front blue cap) takes part in a handover ceremony of one of two Airbus A-400M military transport aircraft to the Indonesian Air Force at Halim air base in Jakarta on November 3, 2025.
Politics

Indonesia may buy four more Airbus A400M military planes, president says
Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto“ during a protest in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protesters, comprised of members of civic and pro-democracy groups, argue that the state should not give Soeharto a national hero title due to his history of gross human rights violations and corruptions.
Editorial

Soeharto is no hero
A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java.
Economy

Manufacturing PMI ticks up on rising new orders

Archipelago

Ombudsman calls for independent probe into reports of Pertalite-linked engine problems
Economy

Egg, chicken demand drives food inflation to two-year high
Archipelago

Fifteen people, mostly children, missing after floods in Papua
Politics

Indonesia may buy four more Airbus A400M military planes, president says
Sports

Janice Tjen seals historic sweep at Chennai Open
Economy

Manufacturing PMI ticks up on rising new orders
Politics

Indonesia's first A400 arrives at Halim airfield
Asia & Pacific

Row leaves radioactive shipment stranded off Philippines
