A playful holiday season of feasts and cheer at The Oddbird

T his festive season, 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird invites guests to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve with a mix of playful charm, contemporary dining and joyful experiences.

From festive hampers to immersive celebrations, The Oddbird offers moments designed to feel warm, memorable and unmistakably its own.

For gifting with a twist, The Oddbird presents three holiday hampers: Odd Treat (Rp 788,000++), Merry Little Box (Rp 988,000++) and Big Cheers (Rp 1,288,000++). Each hamper blends seasonal flavors with a playful Oddbird touch, perfect for adding a little sparkle to the year-end celebrations.

At COPA, Christmas is celebrated with a thoughtful balance of comforting classics and vibrant Latin influences. The Christmas Eve Dinner (Rp 750,000++) features festive favorites such as slow-roasted rib eye, traditional turkey, Latin-style grills, fresh seafood and a curated selection of desserts, evoking the generous warmth of the season.

The festivities continue with Christmas Day Brunch (Rp 650,000++), featuring a cheerful midday spread of garden-fresh salads, roasted turkey, truffle mac and cheese and a parade of festive desserts, complemented by sparkling sips: a perfect way to carry the holiday spirit into the afternoon.

The New Year’s Eve celebration at The Oddbird brings a modern twist on disco glamour. Guests can begin the evening of Dec. 31 with a specially curated four-course dinner at COPA (Rp 788,000 for first seating, Rp 888,000 for second seating), before stepping into a high-energy countdown across the bar and lobby.

DJ Nishhh, a Manila-based selector known for her emotion-led sets and global grooves, will spin the night away, keeping the energy alive from the first beat to the last. Live performances, crafted cocktails and panoramic views create the perfect backdrop for welcoming 2026 in style.

The New Year’s Eve menu is being finalized: The culinary team is collaborating with a premium meat partner to elevate the dining experience.

The celebration doesn’t end at midnight. On the first day of the New Year from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., a laid-back Latin Brunch at COPA (Rp 588,000++) offers guests with an easygoing way to welcome 2026 with good food, good company and bright flavors.

For guests looking to make the most of the holiday season, the Stay & Play: New Year’s Edition package starts from Rp 4,100,000. This includes a two-night stay, two passes to The Oddbird Countdown Party and a complimentary party pack, so guests can fully enjoy the festivities and wake up in 2026, still buzzing from the night before.

For more information or to make reservations, guests can contact 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird at +62-81703728888. Details on festive happenings are also available at the 25hours Hotel website (25hours-hotels.com) and via social media @25hourshotel_jakarta.