TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Residents climb over logs in walk to aid centre as flood deaths rise over 900
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Residents climb over logs in walk to aid centre as flood deaths rise over 900
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A playful holiday season of feasts and cheer at The Oddbird

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 8, 2025 Published on Dec. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-12-08T14:06:10+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird) (Courtesy of 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird)

T

his festive season, 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird invites guests to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve with a mix of playful charm, contemporary dining and joyful experiences.

From festive hampers to immersive celebrations, The Oddbird offers moments designed to feel warm, memorable and unmistakably its own.

For gifting with a twist, The Oddbird presents three holiday hampers: Odd Treat (Rp 788,000++), Merry Little Box (Rp 988,000++) and Big Cheers (Rp 1,288,000++). Each hamper blends seasonal flavors with a playful Oddbird touch, perfect for adding a little sparkle to the year-end celebrations.

At COPA, Christmas is celebrated with a thoughtful balance of comforting classics and vibrant Latin influences. The Christmas Eve Dinner (Rp 750,000++) features festive favorites such as slow-roasted rib eye, traditional turkey, Latin-style grills, fresh seafood and a curated selection of desserts, evoking the generous warmth of the season.

The festivities continue with Christmas Day Brunch (Rp 650,000++), featuring a cheerful midday spread of garden-fresh salads, roasted turkey, truffle mac and cheese and a parade of festive desserts, complemented by sparkling sips: a perfect way to carry the holiday spirit into the afternoon.

The New Year’s Eve celebration at The Oddbird brings a modern twist on disco glamour. Guests can begin the evening of Dec. 31 with a specially curated four-course dinner at COPA (Rp 788,000 for first seating, Rp 888,000 for second seating), before stepping into a high-energy countdown across the bar and lobby.

DJ Nishhh, a Manila-based selector known for her emotion-led sets and global grooves, will spin the night away, keeping the energy alive from the first beat to the last. Live performances, crafted cocktails and panoramic views create the perfect backdrop for welcoming 2026 in style.

The New Year’s Eve menu is being finalized: The culinary team is collaborating with a premium meat partner to elevate the dining experience.

The celebration doesn’t end at midnight. On the first day of the New Year from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., a laid-back Latin Brunch at COPA (Rp 588,000++) offers guests with an easygoing way to welcome 2026 with good food, good company and bright flavors.

For guests looking to make the most of the holiday season, the Stay & Play: New Year’s Edition package starts from Rp 4,100,000. This includes a two-night stay, two passes to The Oddbird Countdown Party and a complimentary party pack, so guests can fully enjoy the festivities and wake up in 2026, still buzzing from the night before.

For more information or to make reservations, guests can contact 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird at +62-81703728888. Details on festive happenings are also available at the 25hours Hotel website (25hours-hotels.com) and via social media @25hourshotel_jakarta.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer

Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Related Articles

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Sleeping between sea and trees: A stay at Oshom Bali

A paradise lost

Related Article

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Sleeping between sea and trees: A stay at Oshom Bali

A paradise lost

The Odd Sunday Brunch at COPA: A fiesta of flavors for the fun folk

Haze and trash: The rise of new anthropogenic seasons

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer

Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto tried the lunch menu prepared for evacuees, rice and skipjack tuna, at a disaster relief tent in Bireuen regency, Aceh province, on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
Economy

Prabowo pledges farmland recovery, debt relief after Sumatra floods
Industrial cloud: Nickel smelters spew emissions on Jan. 26, 2024 into the skies above Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and a nearby residential area in Bahodopi district, Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi.
Editorial

Give investors clarity, not confusion
US President Donald Trump (left) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) hold signed documents during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Anwar calls for restraint between Thai and Cambodian militaries

The Latest

 View more
Culture

From commercial to residential, Alam Sutera welcomes 2026 with new real estate offerings
Companies

Weda Bay rejects allegations of nickel smuggling through private airport
Tech

Robinhood to enter RI with broker, crypto trader acquisitions
Asia & Pacific

Thai border clashes kill four Cambodian civilians
Economy

Prabowo pledges farmland recovery, debt relief after Sumatra floods
Asia & Pacific

Anwar calls for restraint between Thai and Cambodian militaries
Economy

Fair play: behind Indonesia’s push for global digital royalty reform at WIPO
Economy

China's exports top expectations on strong sales to non-US markets
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.