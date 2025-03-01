Blok M on the weekends: Pioneering malls that stand the test of time

Blok M was named in the 1940s when the Dutch company CSW developed a satellite city in Kebayoran Baru, designating it for commercial use.
n a Saturday night, Plaza Blok M, one of the most popular malls in the bustling heart of South Jakarta, comes alive with hundreds of visitors. People come to dine with family, watch movies or browse stores while spending quality time with loved ones.
Among the visitors was Bilal Quraish, 26, who was on a date with his girlfriend earlier this month.
Bilal shared that his go-to spot is Plaza Blok M, offering a wider range of venues compared to other nearby malls such as Blok M Square, Blok M Mall and Pasaraya Blok M. The area also boasts various recreational spots, including a Tokyo Town on Melawai Street, a city park and food stalls.
“This mall offers a variety of restaurants, and if we get bored strolling inside, we can explore the area, which includes a literary park and boutique,” Bilal explained.
The area got its name, Blok M, in the 1940s when the Dutch company Central Stichting Wederopbouw (CSW) developed a satellite city in Kebayoran Baru, dividing the area into blocks.
Each block was designated a letter, and Blok M was specifically reserved for commercial use.
“Blok M was designed as an integrated shopping hub, linking transportation with entertainment,” said Suryono Herlambang, an urban planning lecturer at Tarumanagara University in Jakarta.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.