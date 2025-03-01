Blok M on the weekends: Pioneering malls that stand the test of time

Melting pot: Several cars enter the Blok M Square complex in South Jakarta on Feb. 22, 2025. The Blok M area has been known as a hub for people from all walks of life to meet and spend time on the weekends since the 1970s. (JP/Nur Janti)

Melting pot: Several cars enter the Blok M Square complex in South Jakarta on Feb. 22, 2025. The Blok M area has been known as a hub for people from all walks of life to meet and spend time on the weekends since the 1970s. (JP/Nur Janti)

Blok M was named in the 1940s when the Dutch company CSW developed a satellite city in Kebayoran Baru, designating it for commercial use.

O n a Saturday night, Plaza Blok M, one of the most popular malls in the bustling heart of South Jakarta, comes alive with hundreds of visitors. People come to dine with family, watch movies or browse stores while spending quality time with loved ones.

Among the visitors was Bilal Quraish, 26, who was on a date with his girlfriend earlier this month.

Bilal shared that his go-to spot is Plaza Blok M, offering a wider range of venues compared to other nearby malls such as Blok M Square, Blok M Mall and Pasaraya Blok M. The area also boasts various recreational spots, including a Tokyo Town on Melawai Street, a city park and food stalls.

“This mall offers a variety of restaurants, and if we get bored strolling inside, we can explore the area, which includes a literary park and boutique,” Bilal explained.

The area got its name, Blok M, in the 1940s when the Dutch company Central Stichting Wederopbouw (CSW) developed a satellite city in Kebayoran Baru, dividing the area into blocks.

Each block was designated a letter, and Blok M was specifically reserved for commercial use.

“Blok M was designed as an integrated shopping hub, linking transportation with entertainment,” said Suryono Herlambang, an urban planning lecturer at Tarumanagara University in Jakarta.