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It's a love story: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are married

Comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, said the publicist's statement under the headline "Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!"

Maria Tsvetkova and Nathan Layne (Reuters)
New York, United States
Sat, July 4, 2026 Published on Jul. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-07-04T12:26:14+07:00

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Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce are seen during the US Open final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the United States in New York, the US on Sept. 8, 2024. Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce are seen during the US Open final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the United States in New York, the US on Sept. 8, 2024. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

P

op music megastar Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce are married, the singer's publicist announced on Friday as guests attended a star-studded celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York that capped a three-year love story.

"JUST&T MARRIED!" flashed on giant screens on the exterior of the Manhattan sports arena. Swift's publicist confirmed via email that the Grammy-winning musician had wed the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, said the publicist's statement under the headline "Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!" The statement described Sandler as a friend of the couple.

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Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as "man of honor" and Kelce's brother, retired football star Jason Kelce, was best man, the statement said.

The bride and groom wore looks created by Christian Dior and Swift chose jewelry by Cartier, according to the statement. No photos were released.

Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon and Abby Wambach were spotted entering the Garden on a sweltering day when temperatures topped 38 degrees Celsius. Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis and Ethan Hawke also walked into the venue.

Onlookers including fans known as "Swifties" strained to catch a glimpse of the celebrity crowd at the event dubbed "America's royal wedding" and held amid heavy security at a site that sits atop one of New York's major transit hubs. One fan showed off a pink-and-white friendship bracelet that read "Team Bride." Another held a handmade sign that put a spin on a Swift lyric. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight to MSG," it said.

People take selfies next to a screen displays a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden, the venue for their wedding celebrations, in New York, the United States, on July 3, 2026.
People take selfies next to a screen displays a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden, the venue for their wedding celebrations, in New York, the United States, on July 3, 2026. (Reuters/Angelina Katsanis)

Fourteen-year-old Jenntry Vaughn from Michigan and her mother Danielle stopped to look at the "JUST&T MARRIED" sign. “We follow her because we love her so much,” Jenntry said. “That’s pretty cool.”

Jane Lowry, a 15-year-old high school student from Texas on vacation in New York, climbed sc`affolding across the street to catch a glimpse of arriving celebrities.

“I wanted to see Taylor Swift because I do really like her music,” Lowry said, adding that she had spotted only two football players from her vantage point.

Swift has documented her romances and breakups in her music, and Lowry said she looked forward to the singer's album releases during her marriage. "I think she'll write some cute songs about it,” she said.

Lights atop the Empire State Building turned light blue on Friday evening, a nod to the adage that "something blue" at a wedding brings good luck, according to a social media account for the landmark.

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Days of setup

Workers spent days this week unloading food and scenery into the iconic Manhattan arena for a major event that had been shrouded in secrecy. US media reported the pair had invited more than 1,000 people to celebrate at the start of a long holiday weekend when the nation marks the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence from British rule.

The couple said through a publicist on Thursday that they had donated US$26 million to several charities in the city and elsewhere this week.

The pair's love story began in 2023 when Kelce tried unsuccessfully to meet Swift backstage at one of her concerts, but succeeded in capturing her attention and warming her heart by recounting his disappointment on a podcast. Both are 36 years old.

As the relationship grew, they appeared publicly together at her concerts, his Kansas City Chiefs games and on Saturday Night Live, leading to an August 2025 engagement announcement on Instagram that read "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

One of the most successful musicians of all time, the writer of "Love Story" and "Shake It Off" has won 14 Grammy Awards and shattered records with a global concert tour that made her a billionaire.

A child and a woman hold placards near Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, the United States, on July 3, 2026.
A child and a woman hold placards near Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, the United States, on July 3, 2026. (Reuters/Christian Monterrosa)

Kelce, among the National Football League's best-known players, helped the Kansas City Chiefs win three Super Bowls alongside star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He also co-hosts the popular sports and pop culture podcast "New Heights."

The athlete first tried to meet Swift after she performed at Kansas City, Missouri's Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs, as part of her Eras Tour, a retrospective of her two-decade career. He failed to make it through security and said on his podcast that he was "a little butthurt" he did not get the chance to meet Swift and give her a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number.

Swift was charmed, recounting on a later New Heights episode that the gesture reminded her of "an '80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like, standing outside of my window with a boombox and being like, 'I want to date you.'"

She said she thought, "If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

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