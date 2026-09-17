Artists exit Sheeran tour in solidarity with Macklemore pro-Palestinian comments

Ed Sheeran attends the Disney+ World Premiere of “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” at The Times Center on May 02, 2023 in New York City. (AFP /Bryan Bedder)

Sheeran has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, saying his tour's promoter was responsible.

T he artist Finneas and three other supporting acts announced they had quit British superstar Ed Sheeran's tour on Tuesday, after rapper Macklemore was dropped for making pro-Palestinian comments while performing.

Sheeran has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, saying his tour's promoter was responsible.

But Finneas -- a performer also famous for work with his superstar sister Billie Eilish -- Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, and Lukas Graham of Denmark all posted they were quitting Sheeran's "Loop Tour."

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While opening for Sheeran earlier this month at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Macklemore shouted "Free Palestine!" and told Palestinians they were "not forgotten."

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, adding that the rapper's contract was ended by the promoter, Messina Touring Group.

According to Sheeran, venues on the tour "communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting."

The artist said he held prolonged discussions with venue managers, including Robert Kraft, owner of Boston's Gillette Stadium and the Patriots NFL team. But he was unable to resolve the issue, he added.

Finneas has publicly advocated for Palestinians in the past. He posted Tuesday that "artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed."

"I stand with Palestine and its people."

Sheeran's touring band Beoga said they were dropping out "following the silencing of Macklemore by zionist lobbies."

"We are a traditional Irish band who never saw ourselves playing in stadiums of that size and that opportunity is not lost on us," the group said, adding they had been friends with Sheeran for a decade and would stay so.

But "we are Irish people who understand colonialism," Beoga said on Instagram.

"As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be."

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Irish artist Rowe similarly cited his country's history in explaining the decision to drop out.

"As Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation," he wrote, also noting that Sheeran was a friend who "has changed my life."

Yet "I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide," Rowe said.

In his post Tuesday, Sheeran had touched on his decision not to comment publicly about political subjects, notably the war in Gaza.

"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't care," he said.

"Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum. I respect Macklemore's strength of purpose."

On Monday, Macklemore posted that Sheeran and his team were not behind his departure from the tour.

He said that Kraft had contacted Sheeran to tell him the rapper would not be allowed on stage and alleged that Kraft had rallied other venues to demand his exclusion.

In a statement, Kraft said that Gillette Stadium would "not provide a platform for hate speech."

Macklemore, known for hits including "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us," has long vocally supported Palestinians.

In 2024 he released "Hind's Hall," which pays tribute to Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl whose death sparked a wave of international outrage.