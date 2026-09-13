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Indonesia, China eye cooperation to boost 3 million homes program

The cooperation has formed a working group that includes representatives from BP Tapera and is set to report its survey findings for potential development sites by the end of September.

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
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Laundry is hung out to dry on March 13, 2018, at Rusunawa Marunda in North Jakarta, among the low-cost rental apartments with the highest number of tenants in rent arrears. Laundry is hung out to dry on March 13, 2018, at Rusunawa Marunda in North Jakarta, among the low-cost rental apartments with the highest number of tenants in rent arrears. (kompas.com/Ardito Ramadhan D)

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ndonesia is seeking to strike partnerships with China to help expedite President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship “3 million homes” program.

At a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong in Jakarta on Wednesday, Public Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar "Ara" Sirait discussed opportunities for collaboration in the housing sector, particularly construction technology for high-rises in densely populated areas.

“We are following up on a meeting we held about two months ago. We discussed cooperation in the housing sector based on the principles of mutual trust, mutual benefit and positive impact for both countries,” Ara said in a statement.

Ambassador Wang has expressed Beijing’s commitment to strengthen its partnership with Jakarta in housing development and construction by promoting expertise and technology exchanges.

In its statement, the ministry said it aimed to deploy technology that ensured “safe, efficient and affordable housing construction for the public”.

Before selecting the appropriate construction technology, Ara said the Chinese side would first examine local land conditions and relevant regulations.

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The cooperation is expected to have a broader economic impact, as the ministry is pushing for the involvement of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) as well as the use of local products and local workers in housing projects.

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