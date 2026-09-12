Three more volcanoes erupt following Sinabung, Anak Krakatau

A drone view of Anak Krakatau volcano documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMG) on Sept. 5, 2026. (Courtesy: Geological Agency/-)

The eruptions involved Mount Semeru in East Java, Mount Ili Lewotolok in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) and Mount Ibu in North Maluku.

T hree volcanoes erupted around the country on Friday, spewing ash into the sky and underscoring heightened volcanic activity across the archipelago, following the eruptions of Mount Sinabung and Mount Anak Krakatau earlier this month.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation’s (PVMG) MAGMA site reported on Friday that the eruptions involved Mount Semeru in East Java, Mount Ili Lewotolok in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) and Mount Ibu in North Maluku.

The eruptions took place at different times and ranged from 41 seconds to 187 seconds, as reported by detik.com.

The 1,325-meter Mt. Ibu is in West Halmahera regency on Halmahera Islands. The volcano was recorded erupting twice on Friday morning. The first eruption at 8:56 a.m. Eastern Indonesia Time (WIT), which is two hours ahead of Jakarta, was recorded on a seismograph as having an amplitude maximum of 18 millimeters and a duration of 41 seconds.

The second eruption at 8:58 a.m. WIT had a maximum amplitude of 28 mm and a duration of 45 seconds.

Visually, however, the eruptions were not observable.

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Earlier, Mt. Ibu had eruptions at 12:49 a.m. with a maximum amplitude of 28 mm and a duration of 48 seconds. A 400-meter gray ash column was seen above its summit. The ash column was thick and headed in a northwesterly direction.