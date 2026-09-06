The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
One orangutan dies, more rescued as wildfire rages
US midterms begin with chaos over mail-voting crackdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
One orangutan dies, more rescued as wildfire rages
US midterms begin with chaos over mail-voting crackdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Government Regulation 33/2026 brings businesses long-sought clarity on data protection, with enforcement awaiting a presidential approval of the data protection authority.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, September 6, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A man types on a laptop keyboard in this undated illustration photo of data theft. Cases of stolen personal or public data being sold on online forums, have continued to rise worldwide. A man types on a laptop keyboard in this undated illustration photo of data theft. Cases of stolen personal or public data being sold on online forums, have continued to rise worldwide. (Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

I

ndonesia has published long-delayed implementing rules for its 2022 Personal Data Protection (PDP) Law, spelling out for the first time how companies may legally transfer personal data abroad, even as the authority to enforce those rules remains to be created four years after the landmark law took effect.

Government Regulation No. 33/2026, signed on July 16 but only circulated publicly in late August, sets out detailed obligations for any business that collects or processes personal data, to consent requirements and how consumers can seek redress.

It also sets out a detailed regime for cross-border data transfers, recognizing adequacy decisions and binding corporate rules as legal pathways for moving Indonesian personal data overseas.

Read also: Data protection at stake in the Indonesia-US trade agreement

For companies that have spent years navigating a legal gray zone, the new regulation offers a clearer framework for complying with personal data protection law after years of uncertainty. 

“This gives clarity; now we know what we need to do,” said Danny Kobrata, partner at K&K Associates, describing years of “wait and see” caution among businesses.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Now there’s no more excuse for companies not to comply, because the rules are already clear,” he told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday, adding that the lack of implementing rules had hindered business compliance.

Popular

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Related Article

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

AI could end Wall Street’s EPS obsession

Press sounds alarm over US trade deal's threat to publisher rights

Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net

Digital sovereignty is in the fine print

Popular

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

More in Business

 View more
A man types on a laptop keyboard in this undated illustration photo of data theft. Cases of stolen personal or public data being sold on online forums, have continued to rise worldwide.
Regulations

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
The logo sign of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) reflects the sun on April 19, 2026, at the bourse’s headquarters in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.
Markets

OJK to impose 5% ownership cap on IDX after demutualization
US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board Air Force One on Sept. 4, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump was traveling to New Jersey for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Economy

Job growth but record-high diesel prices – Trump's midterms mixed bag

Highlight
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot lava as seen from Pasauran village in Serang, Banten on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Archipelago

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
An ice cream vendor stops to look at posters of the three presidential and vice-presidential candidates, the list of participating parties and the list of candidates for members of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) from East Java in Surabaya, East Java on Feb. 3, 2024, ahead of the 2024 presidential and legislative polls scheduled to be held on Feb. 14.
Academia

Making the legislative threshold adaptive and democratic
Jenderal Soedirman University (Unsoed) rector Akhmad Sodiq (second left) walks toward a detention vehicle on Aug. 22 after undergoing questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The KPK detained six suspects following a sting operation on Aug. 20, including Sodiq, vice rector for student affairs Norman Arie Prayogo, academic affairs head Eko Sumanto, private-sector individuals Dian Mulia Wardhana and Adi Wiharto, and Sodiq’s nephew Mulyono. The agency also seized Rp 650 million (US$37,000) in cash and Rp 99 million in bank funds allegedly linked to corruption in the university’s 2025-2026 student admissions.
Politics

Graft scandals expose flaws in university admissions

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Asia & Pacific

Haze emergency grips Sarawak town
Asia & Pacific

Moscow not ruling out trilateral meeting of Russian, US and Chinese leaders
Markets

OJK to impose 5% ownership cap on IDX after demutualization
Archipelago

Three men get year in jail for trading pangolin scales
Economy

Job growth but record-high diesel prices – Trump's midterms mixed bag
Middle East and Africa

US, Iranian forces fire at vessels in waters near Iran
Society

Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.