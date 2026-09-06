New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

A man types on a laptop keyboard in this undated illustration photo of data theft. Cases of stolen personal or public data being sold on online forums, have continued to rise worldwide. (Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Government Regulation 33/2026 brings businesses long-sought clarity on data protection, with enforcement awaiting a presidential approval of the data protection authority.

I ndonesia has published long-delayed implementing rules for its 2022 Personal Data Protection (PDP) Law, spelling out for the first time how companies may legally transfer personal data abroad, even as the authority to enforce those rules remains to be created four years after the landmark law took effect.

Government Regulation No. 33/2026, signed on July 16 but only circulated publicly in late August, sets out detailed obligations for any business that collects or processes personal data, to consent requirements and how consumers can seek redress.

It also sets out a detailed regime for cross-border data transfers, recognizing adequacy decisions and binding corporate rules as legal pathways for moving Indonesian personal data overseas.

Read also: Data protection at stake in the Indonesia-US trade agreement

For companies that have spent years navigating a legal gray zone, the new regulation offers a clearer framework for complying with personal data protection law after years of uncertainty.

“This gives clarity; now we know what we need to do,” said Danny Kobrata, partner at K&K Associates, describing years of “wait and see” caution among businesses.

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“Now there’s no more excuse for companies not to comply, because the rules are already clear,” he told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday, adding that the lack of implementing rules had hindered business compliance.