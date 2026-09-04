The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cost of recentralization
Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years
Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on
To build NU anew
Hercules’ return spotlights Prabowo’s informal power network

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cost of recentralization
Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years
Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on
To build NU anew
Hercules’ return spotlights Prabowo’s informal power network

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Southeast Asia's skies aren't choking simply on bad weather; they’re choking on decades of Jakarta’s governance failure.

ShahNor Basri (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Kelantan, Malaysia
Fri, September 4, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Haze from forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia blankets Papar district, in Sabah, Malaysia. Haze from forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia blankets Papar district, in Sabah, Malaysia. (The Star/ANN/-)

F

or Malaysians in Sarawak and Sabah, the haze is far from an abstract environmental concern. It is the air filling their lungs, shuttered schools, stalled businesses, grounded flights and an unearned public-health crisis. Once again, Malaysia is choking on smoke drifting across the border from Indonesia.

As of Sept. 1, Sarawak faces some of its most hazardous air quality in years, with six areas recording dangerous pollution levels. Kuching’s Air Pollutant Index (API) has surged past 400, while nearby Serian peaked at a staggering 475 on Aug. 31.

None of this is new, and that is precisely the problem.

Indonesia understandably points to a punishing climate. Current El Niño conditions bring extreme heat and drought across Southeast Asia, drying out peatlands and accelerating the spread of blazes. The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre has already warned that below-average rainfall coupled with prevailing winds significantly elevates transboundary haze risks.

Yet climate conditions cannot serve as an indefinite excuse for governance failures.

This is not an unfamiliar disaster, which this year has reached Manila. Indonesia has navigated forest and peatland fires for decades. Its authorities know the high-risk terrain, identify vulnerable concessions, understand how winds carry Kalimantan’s smoke into Sarawak and recognize that open burning during dry spells inevitably spirals out of control.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia already possesses the necessary framework: legislation, environmental bodies, satellite monitoring, aerial firefighting fleets and law enforcement. The real issue is not an absence of effort—authorities have deployed thousands of personnel, initiated water-bombing and cloud-seeding runs, investigated 19 companies across 42 high-risk concessions and arrested individuals for illegal burning.

Popular

Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years

Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years
Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on

Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on

Related Article

Reducing wildfires will be challenging as El Niño peaks this month, minister warns

Breaking the vicious cycle of forest fires and haze

Kowani’s dual leadership reflects Indonesia’s democratic malaise

Nudging can strengthen Jakarta’s clean air policy

West Java governor slammed for proposing bounty on ‘begal’

Popular

Cost of recentralization

Cost of recentralization
Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years

Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years
Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on

Haze besieges Southeast Asia as Indonesia’s wildfires rage on

More in Opinion

 View more
A customer picks a bottled beverage from a refrigerated display on July 5, 2024, at a supermarket in South Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Breaking into, navigating ASEAN’s consumer market
Guests visit the Marunda Flow Center during its launch ceremony at KBN Marunda Industrial Estate in North Jakarta, on May 13, 2025. Supply chain specialist APL Logistics operates the 32,000 square meters distribution facility.
Academia

Industrial estates need a new measure of success
United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh attend a plenary session on Aug. 31, 2026, as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in North Carolina, the US.
Academia

American Götterdämmerung

Highlight
Fire fighters with the Forest and Land Fire Control Brigade spray water to extinguish a fire in an area close to an oil palm plantation affected by wildfire in Pulang Pisau regency in Central Kalimantan on Aug. 12, 2026.
Society

Unchecked businesses blamed for raging wildfires
Police officers and protesters face each other during a demonstration urging lawmakers to immediately pass an asset forfeiture law for corrupt officials outside the Senayan Legislative complex in Jakarta on August 27, 2026.
Editorial

The state's new muscle
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 3, 2026.
Europe

Prabowo pitches Eurasia-Southeast Asia economic bridge

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Breaking into, navigating ASEAN’s consumer market
Academia

Industrial estates need a new measure of success
Markets

Asian stocks rally as traders pare rate bets ahead of jobs data
Environment

Sunken graves: In Indramayu, even death has lost its space
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia backs India’s BRICS leadership
Academia

American Götterdämmerung
Academia

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Regulations

Purbaya reasserts budget for cooperatives debt
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.