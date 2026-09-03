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Prabowo in Russia for fourth visit in less than two years

President Prabowo Subianto is in Vladivostok this week for an economic forum and bilateral talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, in his fourth visit to the country since taking office less than two years ago.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, September 3, 2026

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Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (right) greets President Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 13, 2026. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (right) greets President Prabowo Subianto during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 13, 2026. (Pool via REUTERS/Igor Ivanko)

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resident Prabowo Subianto is in Russia this week to attend an economic forum and hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin, kickstarting his fourth visit to the country since taking office less than two years ago.

Arriving in Vladivostok on Wednesday, Prabowo will spend three days on this visit, where the focus will be centered on strengthening Indonesia’s economic cooperation. He is accompanied by an entourage of senior officials including Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, Investment and Downstreaming Minister Rosan Roeslani and Foreign Minister Sugiono.

Prabowo will deliver a speech at the 11th Eastern Economic Forum as its chief guest on Thursday, which will be attended by delegates from dozens of countries, including Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Myanmar Vice President Nyo Saw and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

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The Russian-led conference will discuss investment, international cooperation, technological development, logistics and infrastructure, as Russia seeks to position its easternmost region as a gateway to Asia amid strained ties with the West.

At the event, Prabowo will seek to strengthen Indonesia's position in the regional economy while deepening bilateral ties with Moscow, particularly in trade, investment and energy, with the Presidential Secretariat saying “his presence as the conference’s main guest of honor reflects the close ties between the two countries”.

On the sidelines of the conference on Thursday, Prabowo will hold bilateral talks with Putin, according to the Kremlin, although the agenda of the meeting has yet to be disclosed.

Moscow embrace

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