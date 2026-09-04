Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

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The Indonesian Navy deployed personnel from multiple units and arrested 16 people who arrived illegally from Malaysia, but the two people, a speedboat skipper and a crew member, are still at large.
ultiple units of the Indonesian Navy arrested 16 migrant workers entering Indonesia using illegal routes to reach Riau province from Malaysia on Monday.
The migrant workers, consisting of eight Indonesian illegal migrant workers and eight Bangladeshis, used a double engine speedboat in their illegal entrance. They were arrested when entering Pantai Purnama coast in Purnama subdistrict in West Dumai district, Dumai city.
Dumai Naval Base chief Col. Agung N. Kusumaji said that the arrests stemmed from intelligence report on the planned illegal entry of the Indonesians and Bangladeshis through an illegal port on the Pantai Mutiara coast on Sunday evening.
“Following up on the information, the joint team received an order to block, monitor and reconnoiter along Pantai Purnama waters and coast,” he said on Tuesday.
The operation was led by the naval base’s intelligence unit chief Capt. Wahyu Widy Wydayat and was divided into three groups.
Other units involved in the operation were the naval base’s Quick Response Team, the maritime intelligence (Intelmar) unit from the Naval Regional Command (Kodaeral) I/Belawan and Intelmar operations task force from the Fleet Command (Koarmada) I.
The teams departed from Sungai Dumai Maritime Potential Post.
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