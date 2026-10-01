The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Sugarcane farmers query House over sugar imports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Sugarcane farmers query House over sugar imports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Expert: Indonesia needs fire risk maps, food project reevaluation amidst Merauke wildfires

Data from MapBiomas showed that areas with the most extensive fire damage are distributed across various food production hubs and agricultural regions, with Merauke in South Papua topping the list at the regency level.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 1, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Cleared land earmarked for food estate projects is parched next to the remaining forest canopy in Merauke, South Papua. (Images courtesy of Auriga Nusantara) Cleared land earmarked for food estate projects is parched next to the remaining forest canopy in Merauke, South Papua. (Images courtesy of Auriga Nusantara)

E

xperts have called for Indonesia to develop fire risk maps for its food estates as the archipelago grapples with wildfires and haze, exacerbated by unprecedented El Nino conditions.

The MapBiomas Monthly Fire 2026 report, published by the nonprofit Auriga Nusantara, showed that between January and June 2026, Indonesia lost 178,232 hectares of land to fires, roughly three times the size of Singapore and 66 percent larger than the government's initial estimates.

30 percent of the fires occurred in agricultural areas, with 22,703 ha of the burned land located within food project zones. In particular, a total of 8,084 ha of food project land burned in Merauke, South Papua, accounting for approximately 36 percent of all burned areas within national food projects.

At this wellness retreat, your poo is everybody’s business

From The Weekender

At this wellness retreat, your poo is everybody’s business

Read on The Weekender

Ibrahim Fahmi Badoh, director of communications and advocacy at Auriga Nusantara, highlighted the need for fire risk maps as a fundamental prerequisite for any food projects, adding that areas with a history of frequent fires require special handling and should, if necessary, be excluded from project expansion.

“With such a significant figure, Merauke serves as a warning regarding how we design food security projects,” Ibrahim said.

“If food projects are established in fire-prone landscapes without robust prevention systems, the government creates a paradox, where the state allocates funds to develop rice paddies, build irrigation, open access routes and provide production inputs, yet simultaneously allows fire to destroy the ecological foundation upon which these efforts rest,” he said.

“Prevention, rather than mere suppression, must be the priority.”

Cleared land earmarked for food estate projects is parched next to the remaining forest canopy in Merauke, South Papua. (Images courtesy of Auriga Nusantara)
Cleared land earmarked for food estate projects is parched next to the remaining forest canopy in Merauke, South Papua. (Images courtesy of Auriga Nusantara)

Widespread overlaps

MapBiomas Fire, an initiative by MapBiomas Indonesia developed by a network of civil society organizations across the country, recorded that the most extensive fires were spread across various food hubs and agricultural regions.

Kalimantan accounted for 37,665 ha of burned land, followed by Bali and Nusa Tenggara (33,338 ha), Papua (25,946 ha), Sumatra (25,198 ha), Sulawesi (23,300 ha), Java (20,855 ha) and Maluku (11,929 ha). In June alone, the burned area increased by 173 percent compared to the previous month.

At the regency level, Merauke topped the list with 14,108 ha of burned land, followed by Central Sumba, East Sumba, Ketapang, Kubu Raya, Mempawah, Bima, Bombana, Bengkalis and Bojonegoro.

According to Ibrahim, the list is noteworthy as it demonstrates that fires are not a problem exclusive to remote forest areas as they occur in key centers for agriculture and food production.

All aboard: The case for staying grounded

From The Weekender

All aboard: The case for staying grounded

Read on The Weekender

MapBiomas’ data, which utilizes computational technology powered by machine learning and deep learning algorithms applied to satellite imagery, aligns with a spatial analysis conducted by the WALHI National Executive in collaboration with WALHI Papua.

Vegetative debris from land clearing piles up along the roadside, marking the remnants of areas that were once covered in vegetation (Images courtesy of Auriga Nusantara)
Vegetative debris from land clearing piles up along the roadside, marking the remnants of areas that were once covered in vegetation (Images courtesy of Auriga Nusantara)

An overlay of hotspot data from July 1 to 9 with maps of concessions and National Strategic Program (PSN) areas reveals that at least 399 hotspots are located within areas subject to permits or allocated for national food projects. Of these, 245 hotspots are situated in food estate zones, 115 in PBPH (Forest Utilization Business Permit) concessions, and 39 in oil palm plantation concessions.

The findings indicate that nearly one-third of the 1,292 hotspots in South Papua appeared in areas where land-use interventions had already occurred through the issuance of business permits or the development of national strategic projects.

“Consequently, it is evident that the hotspots in South Papua did not occur randomly; their distribution reveals a distinct pattern concentrated within landscapes allocated by the government or corporations for large-scale food projects and various types of concessions,” Ibrahim explained.

To that end, he continues, early warning systems must link local governments, farmer groups, indigenous communities, concession holders and law enforcement agencies. In addition, satellite-based monitoring such as MapBiomas must serve as the basis for action before fires escalate.

Beyond self-sufficiency

While fire prevention and suppression efforts are essential, Ibrahim implored the government to redefine how the success of food estates is measured.

Success, he explains, cannot be gauged solely by the number of ha of paddy fields opened or tons of rice harvested, as it must also take into account other indicators such as soil quality, water availability and production sustainability, as well as loss of natural cover and potential land conflicts.

Ibrahim opined that true food security entails ensuring long-term land productivity, water availability and ecosystem functionality, while providing farmers with certainty and keeping disaster risks under control.

“The fires in Merauke and other food production hubs must mark a turning point. The government needs to demonstrate that a food estate is not merely a project to open up new production areas, but a food system resilient to climate change and fire. Otherwise, we are making a costly mistake: burning away the present in pursuit of tomorrow's food.

“If fire remains a recurring theme in the story of food estate development, the food estate will have failed to safeguard the very land meant to serve as our source of sustenance,” he concluded.

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with CommsLab

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

More from The Weekender

Radio still gives you something an algorithm can't

You can choose almost anything you want to hear these days. So why are young people still tuning in to radio?

Travels in the land of Gen Z (Part 2)

Beyond the fragility and short attention span, my students proved sharper, more open-minded and more generous than I’d expected. Second of two parts. Read the first here.

Is AI really making us better workers?

AI can make our work faster and more polished. But by eliminating the struggle, mistakes and imperfections, it may also be eliminating some of the ways we learn and become better workers.

Related Article

Expert: Indonesia needs fire risk maps, food project reevaluation amidst Merauke wildfires

Indonesian wildfires threaten critically-endangered orangutan: IUCN

167 psychiatric patients evacuated as haze worsens in South Kalimantan

When AI stops asking permission

12 endangered proboscis monkeys killed as wildfires ravage Kalimantan

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

More in Culture

 View more
Cleared land earmarked for food estate projects is parched next to the remaining forest canopy in Merauke, South Papua. (Images courtesy of Auriga Nusantara)
Environment

Expert: Indonesia needs fire risk maps, food project reevaluation amidst Merauke wildfires
Home on stage: An official poster for Home Sweet Loan The Musical, a new stage adaptation of Almira Bastari’s best-selling novel about the pressures facing Indonesia’s sandwich generation. The production runs at Graha Bhakti Budaya, Taman Ismail Marzuki, in Central Jakarta from Wednesday through Oct. 18, 2026.
Entertainment

Home Sweet Loan The Musical puts the sandwich generation on stage
Bring on the lights: Oasis guitarist and creative force Noel Gallagher plays the band’s favorite tunes to a sea of fans during the 2025 reunion tour, as seen in the Don’t Look Back in Anger documentary.
Entertainment

Oasis lives on across generations in Indonesia

Highlight
Cabinet commander: President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8 at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration.
Politics

BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles cabinet, replaces police chief
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump speak during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 24, 2026.
Academia

China's art of trade
Second Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir attends an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from Arab and Muslim countries on Aug. 5 2026 in Amman. The meeting was hosted by Jordan to reaffirm the kingdom’s custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites amid escalating Israeli incursions in occupied East Jerusalem.
Politics

BREAKING: Arrmanatha takes over as foreign minister in latest reshuffle

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Inflation ticks up, putting pressure on BI
Environment

Expert: Indonesia needs fire risk maps, food project reevaluation amidst Merauke wildfires
Asia & Pacific

Philippines sends largest ship, aircraft to drive away Chinese vessel
Economy

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Asia & Pacific

Philippines sends largest ship to drive away Chinese vessel in waters near Taiwan
Politics

BREAKING: Arrmanatha takes over as foreign minister in latest reshuffle
Politics

BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles cabinet, replaces police chief
Asia & Pacific

Japan tightens rules for foreigners wanting permanent residency
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.