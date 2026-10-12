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Keith Haring finds new canvas in Louis Vuitton Artycapucines Collection

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 12, 2026

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Capucines BB Holiday & Capucines Mini Dancers, Louis Vuitton, Keith Haring collection ©️KeithHaring Foundation. Established in 1989 , the Keith Haring Foundation advances the legacy of Haring’s art and philanthropy . Licensed by Artestar , New York. Available in stores starting January 1st, 2027. Capucines BB Holiday & Capucines Mini Dancers, Louis Vuitton, Keith Haring collection ©️KeithHaring Foundation. Established in 1989 , the Keith Haring Foundation advances the legacy of Haring’s art and philanthropy . Licensed by Artestar , New York. Available in stores starting January 1st, 2027. (Image courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

H

ighlighting themes of innocence, love and unity, merged with social justice and public health, Keith Haring cemented his reputation as the pioneer of action painting in the 1980s, becoming synonymous with his recognizable art that emphasizes thick outlines, vibrant colors, energetic movement and cartoon-like simplicity.

“I am becoming much more aware of movement. The importance of movement is intensified when a painting becomes a performance. The performance (the act of painting) becomes as important as the resulting painting,” Keith wrote in his journal in 1978, perfectly describing the distinctiveness of his artwork very early on in his career.

Keith’s intention of bringing art out of the galleries and into the streets with a strong message of universality led him to achieve visibility through subway chalk drawing in New York City, rather than showcasing his work via galleries. He played a pivotal role in shaping contemporary art and youth culture throughout the 1980s, ushering in an art movement with Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

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By bringing his art as a vehicle for social activism and a way to democratize contemporary art, all ingrained with the theme of love and unity, his legacy has outlived the artist with work that still resonates with people of all backgrounds around the world.

The world created by Keith Haring is now finding its way to a new kind of canvas, through the Louis Vuitton Artycapucines collection. Pieces from the new collection showcasing interpretation inspired by Keith made an appearance in the brand’s Cruise 2027 show in New York, developed in close collaboration with the Keith Haring Foundation, embodying the dynamic convergence of the city’s downtown artistic energy and uptown cultural refinement.

A celebration of fashion meeting art and exceptional craftsmanship, the collection honors the legacy of the artist, as the eighth chapter of the Artycapucines collection. Louis Vuitton has previously invited prominent international artists to transform the bag into a blank canvas since 2019.

The bag itself tells an artistic story of its own: introduced in 2019 and named after Rue Neuve-des-Capucines, the Parisian street where Louis Vuitton opened its first store in 1854. Using the full repertoire of Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire, from traditional leather marquetry to cutting-edge laser-printing, each design celebrates the vitality and generosity that continue to define Keith’s artistic legacy.

Highlights of the 13-piece collection include the Capucines Nano Running Heart, an exceptional minaudière meticulously crafted in lustrous silver-tone metal and adorned with more than 12,000 hand-set strass to recreate one of Keith’s most beloved symbols of love, life and compassion.

The striking Capucines East-West Mini Maze focuses more on the vibrancy of colors instead of the use of the shimmering metallic creates a hypnotic composition brought to life through intricate embroidery, combining thousands of individually applied beads with traditional needlework techniques.

Additionally, the vibrant Capucines BB Holiday showcases Louis Vuitton’s unrivaled leather marquetry expertise through an intricate composition combining calfskin with ostrich and water snake leathers to recreate one of Haring’s vibrant seaside scenes, drawing inspiration from his 1983 series, which marked the artist’s first and only exhibition in Naples.

Meanwhile, the richly patinated Capucines MM Genesis, inspired by the extraordinary Louis Vuitton suitcase hand-customized by Keith himself in 1984, visualizes the remarkable journey from a 1930s travel object to cultural artefact celebrates the creative dialogue between the artist and the House.

The striking Capucines BB Figures, where Haring’s joyful dancing figures bring bursts of color and vitality to the pristine white Taurillon leather, while the artist’s signature black outline frames the entire silhouette as an integral part of the bag’s architecture.

The collection also includes the playful Capucines Mini Symbols, which is a jewelry-inspired decorative chain translates Keith’s most iconic characters into colorful three-dimensional charms that animate the bag’s elegant silhouette, adding a pop of exuberant joy against even the simplests of designs.

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Keith Haring joins the growing list of celebrated artists from across the world that has made the Artycapucines Collection what it is today, with interpretations by the styles of Takashi Murakami, Zhao Zhao, Henry Taylor, and more.

Each creation reflects Louis Vuitton’s longstanding commitment to artistic creativity, placing its innovative spirit and exceptional artisanal expertise at the service of artists for more than a century. The Artycapucines Collection reveals the quintessence of that enduring dialogue between art, savoir-faire and craft.

All bags in the collection will be released as limited editions in Louis Vuitton stores worldwide starting January 1, 2027.

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with Louis Vuitton

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Capucines BB Holiday & Capucines Mini Dancers, Louis Vuitton, Keith Haring collection ©️KeithHaring Foundation. Established in 1989 , the Keith Haring Foundation advances the legacy of Haring’s art and philanthropy . Licensed by Artestar , New York. Available in stores starting January 1st, 2027.
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