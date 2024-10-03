Another suspect arrested in Jakarta civil society raid case

The suspect, a 28-year-old male identified only by his initials MR, allegedly assaulted a security guard at the hotel hosting the event and forced his way into the ballroom where the discussion was being held.
The Jakarta Police have arrested another suspect on charges of disrupting and forcefully disbanding a public civil society discussion in Kemang, South Jakarta, over the weekend.
The suspect, a 28-year-old male identified only by his initials MR, allegedly assaulted a security guard at the hotel hosting the event and forced his way into the ballroom where the discussion was being held.
“A security guard barred MR and his friends from entering the hotel. But the suspect pushed him and hit his body and torso,” Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi said on Wednesday, as reported by kompas.com.
Aside from MR, the Jakarta Police had detained five people in relation to the incident.
An individual, identified only by the initials FEK, allegedly acted as the mob’s field coordinator, while the others were suspected of vandalizing billboards and hotel property. FEK and another detainee were named suspects, while the other three were still being treated as witnesses in the case.
Investigators charged MR, FEK and GR under several articles of the Criminal Code (KUHP), including articles 170 and 351 on assault and article 335 on “unpleasant conduct”.
