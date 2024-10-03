TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Another suspect arrested in Jakarta civil society raid case

The suspect, a 28-year-old male identified only by his initials MR, allegedly assaulted a security guard at the hotel hosting the event and forced his way into the ballroom where the discussion was being held.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 3, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Another suspect arrested in Jakarta civil society raid case Jakarta Police deputy chief Brig. Gen Djato Wiyoto Abadhy (left) and spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi (right) talks to journalists about the forceful disbandment of a public discussion in South Jakarta during a press briefing at the Jakarta Police headquarters on Sept. 29, 2024. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

The Jakarta Police have arrested another suspect on charges of disrupting and forcefully disbanding a public civil society discussion in Kemang, South Jakarta, over the weekend.

The suspect, a 28-year-old male identified only by his initials MR, allegedly assaulted a security guard at the hotel hosting the event and forced his way into the ballroom where the discussion was being held.

“A security guard barred MR and his friends from entering the hotel. But the suspect pushed him and hit his body and torso,” Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi said on Wednesday, as reported by kompas.com.

Aside from MR, the Jakarta Police had detained five people in relation to the incident.

An individual, identified only by the initials FEK, allegedly acted as the mob’s field coordinator, while the others were suspected of vandalizing billboards and hotel property. FEK and another detainee were named suspects, while the other three were still being treated as witnesses in the case.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Investigators charged MR, FEK and GR under several articles of the Criminal Code (KUHP), including articles 170 and 351 on assault and article 335 on “unpleasant conduct”.

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Internal affairs questions 17 officers over Bekasi teens' deaths

Meta to pull posts targeting 'Zionists'

Medical school head reinstated after controversial dismissal

No to illiberal cyberlaw

Criminalization of disinformation threatens freedom of expression

Related Article

Internal affairs questions 17 officers over Bekasi teens' deaths

Meta to pull posts targeting 'Zionists'

Medical school head reinstated after controversial dismissal

No to illiberal cyberlaw

Criminalization of disinformation threatens freedom of expression

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Indonesia

 View more
A boat carrying Rohingya refugees sails ashore on Oct. 23, 2024, off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh.
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

Highlight
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Bezos says Washington Post ended US presidential endorsements on 'principle'
Academia

Beyond basic needs: How our food security plan can achieve more
Academia

Stroke: The silent epidemic impacting lives
Entertainment

Prilly, Dikta and the art of cathartic cinema
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Academia

Time for bold policy changes to revitalize Indonesia’s manufacturing sector
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Interview

'Prabowo could provide unique contribution to reducing tensions in Korean Peninsula'
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Another suspect arrested in Jakarta civil society raid case

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.