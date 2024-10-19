Betawi groups, Anies supporters rally around Pramono

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (right) and his running mate, actor Rano Karno (left), walk to the podium after registering their candidacy for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) on Aug. 28, 2024. (Antara/Fauzan)

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung has benefitted from a wave of support from the city’s native Betawi people and supporters of popular former governor Anies Baswedan.

Two major Betawi organizations, namely the Betawi Brotherhood Forum (FBR) and the Betawi People’s Communication Forum (Forkabi), which are estimated to have hundreds of thousands of members, declared their support for Pramono’s candidacy in the past week.

During the FBR’s declaration of support on Sunday, the group’s leader, Luthfi Hakim, said he believed Pramono would be able to achieve the aspirations of the Betawi people and enact policies that would help preserve their culture.

Forkabi chairman Abdul Ghoni echoed the sentiment, saying on Wednesday that he was confident that Pramono could help the native group no longer feel like "guests in their own home".

The former cabinet secretary is running with actor-turned-politician Rano Karno, who is famous for his leading role in the 1990s soap opera Si Doel Anak Sekolahan, which tells the story of a Betawi family.

The Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announced last month that Rano would be allowed to use the name “Si Doel” during the campaign and on the ballot for the November election, as he had secured official permission from the South Jakarta District Court.