TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Betawi groups, Anies supporters rally around Pramono

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 19, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Betawi groups, Anies supporters rally around Pramono Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (right) and his running mate, actor Rano Karno (left), walk to the podium after registering their candidacy for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) on Aug. 28, 2024. (Antara/Fauzan)
Indonesia Decides

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung has benefitted from a wave of support from the city’s native Betawi people and supporters of popular former governor Anies Baswedan.

Two major Betawi organizations, namely the Betawi Brotherhood Forum (FBR) and the Betawi People’s Communication Forum (Forkabi), which are estimated to have hundreds of thousands of members, declared their support for Pramono’s candidacy in the past week.

During the FBR’s declaration of support on Sunday, the group’s leader, Luthfi Hakim, said he believed Pramono would be able to achieve the aspirations of the Betawi people and enact policies that would help preserve their culture.

Forkabi chairman Abdul Ghoni echoed the sentiment, saying on Wednesday that he was confident that Pramono could help the native group no longer feel like "guests in their own home".

The former cabinet secretary is running with actor-turned-politician Rano Karno, who is famous for his leading role in the 1990s soap opera Si Doel Anak Sekolahan, which tells the story of a Betawi family. 

Read also: Jokowi replaces interim Jakarta governor with KIM-backed official

The Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announced last month that Rano would be allowed to use the name “Si Doel” during the campaign and on the ballot for the November election, as he had secured official permission from the South Jakarta District Court.

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Analysis: How important is Anies factor in Jakarta gubernatorial race?

Ex-governor Ahok backs Pramono-Rano ticket for Jakarta race

Rejecting choices: Why Indonesia must recognize blank votes

KPU to prioritize younger, healthier poll workers for regional elections

Analysis: Anies’ game plan: The rise of a new political party?

Related Article

Analysis: How important is Anies factor in Jakarta gubernatorial race?

Ex-governor Ahok backs Pramono-Rano ticket for Jakarta race

Rejecting choices: Why Indonesia must recognize blank votes

KPU to prioritize younger, healthier poll workers for regional elections

Analysis: Anies’ game plan: The rise of a new political party?

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Indonesia

 View more
A boat carrying Rohingya refugees sails ashore on Oct. 23, 2024, off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh.
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

Highlight
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Bezos says Washington Post ended US presidential endorsements on 'principle'
Academia

Beyond basic needs: How our food security plan can achieve more
Academia

Stroke: The silent epidemic impacting lives
Entertainment

Prilly, Dikta and the art of cathartic cinema
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Academia

Time for bold policy changes to revitalize Indonesia’s manufacturing sector
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Interview

'Prabowo could provide unique contribution to reducing tensions in Korean Peninsula'
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Betawi groups, Anies supporters rally around Pramono

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.