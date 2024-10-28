TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 28, 2024

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attend the first gubernatorial debate on Oct. 16, 2024, in Jakarta. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)
Indonesia Decides

As the race for November’s regional elections heats up, competing candidates appear to be pulling out all the stops to ensure a favorable outcome, with some even resorting to exploiting sexist narratives that observers describe as a “serious problem” in Indonesian politics.

Political parties must do better in vetting and educating their cadres on social values, including the importance of gender equality and women’s participation in politics, or risk jeopardizing the country’s democracy, the observers further warned following various reports of anti-women narratives in regional election campaigns.

Sleman, Yogyakarta regental candidate Harda Kiswaya and his running mate Danang Maharsa recently drew criticism as a photograph of his campaign poster made the rounds on the internet. 

The poster showcased the pair’s portrait with text in Javanese roughly translating to “Why would you pick a woman to be your imam? Don’t do it, please. An imam must be a man.” Imam is an Arabic term referring to a man who leads prayers, or simply a leader.

After receiving disapproval online, the Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) backed regental candidate told reporters that he was not involved in the decision-making process of the campaign but assured that the controversial poster had been taken down.

Read also: East Java election: All-women race for NU votes

Harda is contesting against incumbent Kustini Sri Purnomo from the National Mandate Party (PAN), who is the first female regent in Sleman. 

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Highlight
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

Economy

US finalizes curbs on investing in Chinese tech
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Academia

When AI friends turn fatal
Opinion

Analysis: Two institutions with one task Establishing an SOEs super-holding
Companies

Rescue plan kicks off for bankrupt textile firm Sritex
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Middle East and Africa

X suspends new account posting on behalf of Iran's Khamenei
