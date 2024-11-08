Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case

Clamping down: President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks to the press next to Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) and the Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta in this handout picture taken and released by the Presidential Palace on November 8. (AFP/Handout)

Clamping down: President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks to the press next to Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) and the Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta in this handout picture taken and released by the Presidential Palace on November 8. (AFP/Handout)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has called for a thorough curbing of the country's online gambling crisis, as pressure mounts for authorities to probe former communications and information minister Budi Arie Setiadi.

Online gambling has taken center stage in the two weeks since the start of Prabowo’s administration, following the arrest of scores of ministerial employees, private sector workers and an overnight social media sensation allegedly involved in the illegal activity.

During the cabinet plenary session at the State Palace on Wednesday, Prabowo made it clear that he would never tolerate any state officials or service members of security agencies who abused their influence to protect online gambling operators, Communication and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid said.

“Several institutions were mentioned, including the police, the Attorney General’s Office and the Coordinating Politics and Security Ministry. But it’s not limited to just these three. All institutions are expected to work hand-in-hand in combating online gambling,” Meutya said.

“In his own words, ‘There should be no backing, no assistance of any kind,'” Meutya went on to say, noting the President’s firm stance on the fight against an illicit practice that largely targets people from disadvantaged backgrounds, “so there can no longer be any collusion.”

Prabowo reiterated a similar message in his speech during a national coordination meeting between central and local governments in Bogor, West Java, on Thursday, according to Deputy Transmigration Minister Viva Yoga Mauladi.