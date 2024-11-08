TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 8, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case Clamping down: President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks to the press next to Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) and the Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta in this handout picture taken and released by the Presidential Palace on November 8. (AFP/Handout)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has called for a thorough curbing of the country's online gambling crisis, as pressure mounts for authorities to probe former communications and information minister Budi Arie Setiadi.

Online gambling has taken center stage in the two weeks since the start of Prabowo’s administration, following the arrest of scores of ministerial employees, private sector workers and an overnight social media sensation allegedly involved in the illegal activity.

During the cabinet plenary session at the State Palace on Wednesday, Prabowo made it clear that he would never tolerate any state officials or service members of security agencies who abused their influence to protect online gambling operators, Communication and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid said.

“Several institutions were mentioned, including the police, the Attorney General’s Office and the Coordinating Politics and Security Ministry. But it’s not limited to just these three. All institutions are expected to work hand-in-hand in combating online gambling,” Meutya said.

“In his own words, ‘There should be no backing, no assistance of any kind,'” Meutya went on to say, noting the President’s firm stance on the fight against an illicit practice that largely targets people from disadvantaged backgrounds, “so there can no longer be any collusion.”

Read also: Meutya Hafid vows to purge communications ministry of online gambling

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prabowo reiterated a similar message in his speech during a national coordination meeting between central and local governments in Bogor, West Java, on Thursday, according to Deputy Transmigration Minister Viva Yoga Mauladi.

Popular

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse
Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

Related Articles

Prabowo gathers regional heads ahead of two-week trip abroad

The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

President Prabowo meets with Jokowi in Surakarta

Related Article

Prabowo gathers regional heads ahead of two-week trip abroad

The free nutritious meal program: More than just a meal

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

President Prabowo meets with Jokowi in Surakarta

Popular

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse
Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

More in Indonesia

 View more
Residents watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki from Eputobi village in Titihena, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 8, 2024.
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano spews huge ash tower, exclusion zone widened
Clamping down: President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks to the press next to Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) and the Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta in this handout picture taken and released by the Presidential Palace on November 8.
Politics

Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case
Candidate pairs (from left) Edy Rahmayadi and Hasan Basri Sagala and their rivals Bobby Nasution and Surya, who are contesting the North Sumatra gubernatorial election, hold up their designated ballot numbers on Sept. 23, 2024, during a public meeting of the North Sumatra General Elections Commission (KPU) in Medan.
Archipelago

Edy takes offensive in N. Sumatra debate, round 2

Highlight
This handout picture taken and released on November 8, 2024 by the Presidential Palace shows President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaking with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (2nd left) and the Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan (right) at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo heads to China as five-nation tour begins
Gaggle of shoppers: Crowds of people visit a shopping mall on April 9, 2023 in Serang, the capital of Banten province.
Editorial

Get real on GDP
New team: President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrive for a group photo with newly appointed cabinet ministers, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Stock markets waver after US election rally, rate cut
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano spews huge ash tower, exclusion zone widened
Books

Exploring the interplay of human, nature and technology at 2024 Singapore Writers Festival
Politics

Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case
Archipelago

Edy takes offensive in N. Sumatra debate, round 2
Archipelago

Mt. Semeru eruptions trigger local advisories
Companies

Antam shifts to Freeport for gold, ditching imports
Archipelago

Union calls for swift govt action to aid workers of bankrupt Sritex
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.