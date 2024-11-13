KPK slammed for losing pretrial against South Kalimantan governor

A receptionist talks to a visitor on Oct. 21, 2024, at the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has asserted his commitment to fighting corruption through system overhaul, digitalization and assertive law enforcement. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

A receptionist talks to a visitor on Oct. 21, 2024, at the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has asserted his commitment to fighting corruption through system overhaul, digitalization and assertive law enforcement. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

The judge argued that the KPK was not serious in its investigation of the South Kalimantan governor because investigators did not summon him for interrogation following the suspect naming.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is facing criticism after a judge ruled in favor of South Kalimantan governor Sahbirin Noor in a pretrial case and invalidated the antigraft body’s move to name him a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to infrastructure projects in the province.

On Tuesday, South Jakarta District Court judge Afrizal Hady granted a pretrial motion filed by Sahbirin and declared his suspect status invalid.

“The action of the defendant to name the plaintiff a suspect was an arbitrary legal action, therefore I declared it void,” Afrizal said during a hearing on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.

The judge also declared the investigation and investigation warrant (sprindik) for Sahbirin unlawful and lacking binding legal power. But Afrizal did not grant Sahbirin’s petition for the court to order the KPK to stop investigating him.

He also said that the KPK was not trying hard enough to solve the case, as it did not even put Sahbirin on the most wanted list despite him not making any public appearance for a month after being named suspect by the antigraft body.

