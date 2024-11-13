TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

KPK slammed for losing pretrial against South Kalimantan governor

The judge argued that the KPK was not serious in its investigation of the South Kalimantan governor because investigators did not summon him for interrogation following the suspect naming.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 13, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
KPK slammed for losing pretrial against South Kalimantan governor A receptionist talks to a visitor on Oct. 21, 2024, at the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has asserted his commitment to fighting corruption through system overhaul, digitalization and assertive law enforcement. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is facing criticism after a judge ruled in favor of South Kalimantan governor Sahbirin Noor in a pretrial case and invalidated the antigraft body’s move to name him a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to infrastructure projects in the province.

On Tuesday, South Jakarta District Court judge Afrizal Hady granted a pretrial motion filed by Sahbirin and declared his suspect status invalid.

“The action of the defendant to name the plaintiff a suspect was an arbitrary legal action, therefore I declared it void,” Afrizal said during a hearing on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.

The judge also declared the investigation and investigation warrant (sprindik) for Sahbirin unlawful and lacking binding legal power. But Afrizal did not grant Sahbirin’s petition for the court to order the KPK to stop investigating him.

The judge argued that the KPK was not serious with its investigation of the South Kalimantan governor because investigators did not summon him for interrogation following the suspect naming. 

He also said that the KPK was not trying hard enough to solve the case, as it did not even put Sahbirin on the most wanted list despite him not making any public appearance for a month after being named suspect by the antigraft body.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: South Kalimantan governor challenges KPK in pretrial motion

Popular

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington
Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Related Articles

Indonesia’s anticorruption requires a decisive shift in focus

KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

Analysis: National Police rise to the challenge of corruption

AGO rearrests ex-lawmaker's son after top court annuls Surabaya murder acquittal

Former president Jokowi asked to campaign for local election candidates

Related Article

Indonesia’s anticorruption requires a decisive shift in focus

KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

Analysis: National Police rise to the challenge of corruption

AGO rearrests ex-lawmaker's son after top court annuls Surabaya murder acquittal

Former president Jokowi asked to campaign for local election candidates

Popular

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington
Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

More in Indonesia

 View more
A receptionist talks to a visitor on Oct. 21, 2024, at the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has asserted his commitment to fighting corruption through system overhaul, digitalization and assertive law enforcement.
Politics

KPK slammed for losing pretrial against South Kalimantan governor
Passengers look at an electronic board displaying canceled flights at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on Nov. 13, 2024, after the nearby Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano catapulted an ash tower kilometers into the sky.
Archipelago

Domestic, international flights canceled over Lewotobi ash cloud
Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who was appointed by his brother President Prabowo Subianto as special presidential envoy on environment and climate, delivers a statement on Nov. 12, 2024, during the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Society

Indonesia vows to ‘enhance climate actions’, Hashim tells COP29

Highlight
Passengers whose flights were cancelled wait at the Ngurah Rai International Airport after the nearby Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano catapulted an ash tower miles into the sky, in Tuban near Denpasar, Bali on November 13, 2024.
Archipelago

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
A health worker performs a medical check on a child to determine if they are fit to receive a vaccine on April 24, 2024. The Health Ministry is running a nationwide, weeklong vaccination drive ending on Sunday in observance of World Immunization Week.
Editorial

Better prevention
United States President Joe Biden (right) meets with President Prabowo Subianto in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss the strengthening of US-Indonesian cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership.
Americas

United States is a ‘great friend’, Prabowo tells Biden

The Latest

 View more
Politics

KPK slammed for losing pretrial against South Kalimantan governor
Archipelago

Domestic, international flights canceled over Lewotobi ash cloud
Regulations

House drafts bill to put Finance Ministry in charge of SOE dividends
Society

Indonesia vows to ‘enhance climate actions’, Hashim tells COP29
Americas

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive
Americas

Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

Jakarta

Manhunt underway for seven Salemba prison escapees
Tech

Govt wants R&D facility, supply chain role in return for iPhone 16 sales permit
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK slammed for losing pretrial against South Kalimantan governor

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.