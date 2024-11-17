TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Govt spotlights Big Tech's absence in war on gambling

The newly installed communications minister has called on top digital platforms to contribute to the government's efforts to clamp down on the growing scourge of online gambling, while at least one observer has suggested fighting fire with fire: employing advanced technology.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, November 17, 2024

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center, front) attends a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission I on Nov. 5, 2024, along with her deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right), at the Senayan legislative compound in Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

The Jakarta Post

Jakarta

The government is once again putting pressure on top social media platforms to take a more proactive stance in helping the country’s war against online gambling, pointing to the tech companies’ role in spreading an epidemic for profit and threatening fines.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid told reporters last week that she was bewildered tech giants like Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, TikTok of China’s Bytedance and X of United States billionaire Elon Musk were slow to respond to President Prabowo Subianto’s appeal for action.

“We see that social media apps have become one of the main nesting grounds for digital crimes,” Meutya said on Thursday at a joint press conference in Jakarta with the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

“I regret that I must name names. Meta, TikTok, X and others, and definitely Instagram: We urge them all to take a more proactive role in helping Indonesia fight online gambling,” she said.

The minister added it was “mandatory” for the platforms to act, since they were benefiting from Indonesia’s vast population of internet and social media users.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center, front) attends a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission I on Nov. 5, 2024, along with her deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right), at the Senayan legislative compound in Jakarta.
Govt spotlights Big Tech's absence in war on gambling
Vying to lead: West Java gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left to right) Acep Adang Ruhiat-Gitalis Dwinatarina, Jeje Wiradinata-Ronal Surapradja, Ahmad Syaikhu-Ilham Habibie and Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan pose for a photo during the ballot number drawing ceremony at the West Java General Elections Commission (KPU) office in Bandung, West Java, on Sept. 23.
West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province
An illustration of a crime scene.
West Jakarta thieves killed after caught stealing motorbikes

Jakarta gubernatorial hopeful candidate pair, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (right) and actor Rano karno (left), walks to the podium after registering their candidacy for the Jakarta election at the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) on Aug. 28, 2024.
Pramono widens lead over Ridwan in Jakarta race
While it is difficult to prove whether alleged copycat is plagiarism or just-taking-inspiration-from, the practice is unethical although not always deemed illegal.
Honesty always the best policy
President Prabowo Subianto addresses the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 14, 2024
RI can achieve 100% renewable energy within ‘years’, Prabowo tells APEC summit

The Jakarta Post
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.