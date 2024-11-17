Govt spotlights Big Tech's absence in war on gambling

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center, front) attends a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission I on Nov. 5, 2024, along with her deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right), at the Senayan legislative compound in Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

The newly installed communications minister has called on top digital platforms to contribute to the government's efforts to clamp down on the growing scourge of online gambling, while at least one observer has suggested fighting fire with fire: employing advanced technology.

The Jakarta Post

Jakarta

The government is once again putting pressure on top social media platforms to take a more proactive stance in helping the country’s war against online gambling, pointing to the tech companies’ role in spreading an epidemic for profit and threatening fines.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid told reporters last week that she was bewildered tech giants like Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, TikTok of China’s Bytedance and X of United States billionaire Elon Musk were slow to respond to President Prabowo Subianto’s appeal for action.

“We see that social media apps have become one of the main nesting grounds for digital crimes,” Meutya said on Thursday at a joint press conference in Jakarta with the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

“I regret that I must name names. Meta, TikTok, X and others, and definitely Instagram: We urge them all to take a more proactive role in helping Indonesia fight online gambling,” she said.

The minister added it was “mandatory” for the platforms to act, since they were benefiting from Indonesia’s vast population of internet and social media users.