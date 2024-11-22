TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Bawaslu ruling on Prabowo’s endorsement sets precedent for state partisanship

The Elections Supervisory Agency’s (Bawaslu) decision to let President Prabowo Subianto go scot-free following his explicit endorsement of a Central Java gubernatorial candidate pair has stoked concerns that state partisanship might once again rear its head in the November regional head elections.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 22, 2024

President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Nov. 3, 2024, after they shared a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara /Galih Pradipta)
Earlier this month, Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi uploaded to his Instagram account a video of Prabowo’s endorsement. Wearing a blue shirt to match those of Luthfi and running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen, the President said the two were the “right figures” for Central Java.

“I think they make a good team and will work well with me and the central government. As such, I urge the people of Central Java to cast their votes for Luthfi and Taj Yasin,” he went on to say.

The support comes as recent surveys show that the candidate pair, backed by Prabowo’s big-tent Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), is struggling to maintain its lead over rivals Andika Perkasa and Hendrar “Hendi” Prihadi, who are running on the ticket of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). 

Two surveys released a week prior to voting day on Nov. 27 showed former Central Java Police chief Luthfi and former Indonesian Military (TNI) chief Andika remained locked in a tight competition for Central Java governor.

Polster Indikator Politik Indonesia’s survey showed Luthfi and Yasin leading with 47.2 percent, but Andik and Hendi followed closely with 43.5 percent. Meanwhile, Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC)’s survey showed it was the PDI-P backed candidates who led in the race by securing 50.4 percent of support. Luthfi and Yasin secured 47 percent.

President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Nov. 3, 2024, after they shared a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java.
Bawaslu ruling on Prabowo’s endorsement sets precedent for state partisanship
Awaiting new leadership: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) commissioner candidate Setyo Budianto (left) attends a confirmation hearing with House of Representatives Commission III in Jakarta on Nov. 18.
New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft
A stock illustration of criminal and law.
Surabaya bullying suspect now under online gambling probe

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) commissioners candidate Setyo Budianto (left) attends a confirmation hearing with the House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 18, 2024.
New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft
A cleaner sweeps the floor of the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. President Prabowo Subianto has asserted his commitment to fighting corruption through system overhaul, digitalization and assertive law enforcement.
Time to end the KPK?
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, the United States, on Aug. 1, 2018.
Govt weighs ‘fairness’ of Apple’s $100m investment plan to lift iPhone sales ban

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.