Bawaslu ruling on Prabowo’s endorsement sets precedent for state partisanship

President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Nov. 3, 2024, after they shared a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara /Galih Pradipta)

The Elections Supervisory Agency’s (Bawaslu) decision to let President Prabowo Subianto go scot-free following his explicit endorsement of a Central Java gubernatorial candidate pair has stoked concerns that state partisanship might once again rear its head in the November regional head elections.

Earlier this month, Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi uploaded to his Instagram account a video of Prabowo’s endorsement. Wearing a blue shirt to match those of Luthfi and running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen, the President said the two were the “right figures” for Central Java.

“I think they make a good team and will work well with me and the central government. As such, I urge the people of Central Java to cast their votes for Luthfi and Taj Yasin,” he went on to say.

The support comes as recent surveys show that the candidate pair, backed by Prabowo’s big-tent Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), is struggling to maintain its lead over rivals Andika Perkasa and Hendrar “Hendi” Prihadi, who are running on the ticket of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Two surveys released a week prior to voting day on Nov. 27 showed former Central Java Police chief Luthfi and former Indonesian Military (TNI) chief Andika remained locked in a tight competition for Central Java governor.

Polster Indikator Politik Indonesia’s survey showed Luthfi and Yasin leading with 47.2 percent, but Andik and Hendi followed closely with 43.5 percent. Meanwhile, Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC)’s survey showed it was the PDI-P backed candidates who led in the race by securing 50.4 percent of support. Luthfi and Yasin secured 47 percent.