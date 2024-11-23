TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Calls for peaceful elections amid increasing violence

With little time left before the cooling-off period starts on Sunday, observers are calling on candidates and election organizers to push for peaceful elections to prevent politically fueled clashes that could cause even further democratic backsliding.

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, November 23, 2024

Calls for peaceful elections amid increasing violence Deputy Women's Empowerment and Children's Protection Minister Veronica Tan (center) and Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) chair Rahmat Bagja (second left) march on Nov. 17, 2024, with volunteers and officials to campaign for peaceful 2024 simultaneous regional elections, in Jakarta. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)
Indonesia Decides

A series of recent alleged politically motivated violent acts surrounding candidates and their supporters have raised concerns about the potential for conflict that would mar the simultaneous regional elections ahead of the voting day on Wednesday.

With little time left before the cooling-off period starts on Sunday, observers are calling on candidates and election organizers to push for peaceful elections to prevent politically fueled clashes that could cause even further democratic backsliding.

The recent violent acts were observed in multiple election debates held by the regional offices of the General Elections Commission (KPU), with more than a dozen of the events ending up in fist fights or brawls that resulted in injuries.

On Tuesday, the final election debate for Aceh gubernatorial candidates was cut short after supporters of candidate Muzakir Manaf, who was nominated by the local Aceh Party, stormed the stage while his rival Bustami Hamzah addressed the audience.

The brawl took place two months after two unidentified individuals threw a grenade into Bustami’s private residence in the Syiah Kuala district of provincial capital Banda Aceh. The attack damaged a part of the house.

Supporters of gubernatorial candidate pairs Bustami Hamzah-M. Fadhil Rahmi and Muzair Mana-Fadhullah fight onstage on Nov. 19, 2024, during the third election debate for the Aceh gubernatorial election in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh. The debate was cut short because of the fight.
Supporters of gubernatorial candidate pairs Bustami Hamzah-M. Fadhil Rahmi and Muzair Mana-Fadhullah fight onstage on Nov. 19, 2024, during the third election debate for the Aceh gubernatorial election in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh. The debate was cut short because of the fight. (Antara/Irwansyah Putra)

On Wednesday, another debate for the Bandung regency election in West Java was halted for an hour after supporters of the two candidate pairs quarreled during a commercial break. The two groups reportedly mocked each other before the fight.

More in Indonesia

 View more
A screenshot of Anies Baswedan's Instagram account taken on Nov. 15, 2024, shows the former Jakarta governor (left) welcoming Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Pramono Anung-Rano Karno at his residence in South Jakarta.
Regional Elections

Jakarta gubernatorial election to test Anies’ clout
Deputy Women's Empowerment and Children's Protection Minister Veronica Tan (center) and Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) chair Rahmat Bagja (second left) march on Nov. 17, 2024, with volunteers and officials to campaign for peaceful 2024 simultaneous regional elections, in Jakarta.
Regional Elections

Calls for peaceful elections amid increasing violence
Protesters carry posters reading “Rigged government posts on top, rigged school admissions on the bottom“ (Di Atas Jual Beli Jabatan, Di Bawah Jual Beli Kursi Sekolah) on July 7, 2024, to protest against corruption and illegal levies on school enrollment during a Car Free Day (CFD) in Jakarta.
Society

Gibran urges schools minister to scrap zoning system, introduce coding

Deputy Women's Empowerment and Children's Protection Minister Veronica Tan (center) and Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) chair Rahmat Bagja (second left) marches with volunteers and officials to campaign for peaceful 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Jakarta on Nov. 17, 2024.
Politics

Calls for peaceful elections amid increasing violence
Indonesian national soccer team player Marselino Ferdinan celebrates his second goal for Indonesia by sitting on the official's chair during the 2026 World Cup Asian third round qualifier matcha against Saudi Arabia at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta on Nov. 19, 2024. Indonesia won 2-0 over Saudi.
Editorial

Long journey to the World Cup
Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are placed on US dollar banknotes in this illustration taken on Nov. 28, 2021.
Markets

‘Trump bump’ boosts confidence in local crypto market

Americas

Trump names hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury chief
Americas

Judge in Trump criminal case delays sentencing indefinitely
Environment

COP29 in extra time as poor nations reject $250 bn offer
Editorial

Long journey to the World Cup
Regional Elections

Jakarta gubernatorial election to test Anies’ clout
Economy

RI diaspora still favors life in US despite high cost of living
Markets

‘Trump bump’ boosts confidence in local crypto market
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s KPK policy sparks legitimacy concern

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

