Jakarta Post
Jakarta gubernatorial election to test Anies’ clout

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, November 23, 2024

Jakarta gubernatorial election to test Anies’ clout A screenshot of Anies Baswedan's Instagram account taken on Nov. 15, 2024, shows the former Jakarta governor (left) welcoming Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Pramono Anung-Rano Karno at his residence in South Jakarta. (Instagram/Anies Baswedan)
Indonesia Decides

Despite failing to secure a chance at reelection, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, who is not a member of any political party, has nevertheless endorsed one of the candidates for the next governor, prompting many to see next week’s election as a test of his political clout.

On Thursday, Anies, an unsuccessful candidate in February’s presidential election, joined the campaign trail of Pramono Anung and Rano Kano who are running on the ticket of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Speaking to hundreds of Pramono-Rano supporters in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Anies urged them to exercise their franchise in the Nov. 27 poll, to refrain from engaging in vote selling and to closely monitor the ballot counting process.

During his speech, the former culture and education minister also raised three fingers multiple times, three being the Pramono-Rano ballot number. He subsequently told the press after the event that he believed Pramono and Rano could continue his policies should they win the regional head election.

"God willing, my work [in Jakarta] can be finished by Pramono and Rano. They have expressed their commitment to continue [my policies]," Anies was quoted by Kompas.com as saying.

The PDI-P-backed candidate pair will go up against the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono ticket, backed by President Prabowo Subianto’s big-tent Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), as well as independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun and his running mate Kun Wardana.

Read also: Anies welcomes Pramono-Rano to his private residence

A screenshot of Anies Baswedan's Instagram account taken on Nov. 15, 2024, shows the former Jakarta governor (left) welcoming Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Pramono Anung-Rano Karno at his residence in South Jakarta.
