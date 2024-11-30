TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Ruling coalition outclasses opposition

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, November 30, 2024

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Nov. 3, 2024. (Antara /Galih Pradipta)
Indonesia Decides

The projected outcome of Wednesday’s regional polls has cemented the dominance of President Prabowo Subianto’s big-tent electoral alliance, the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), which was also behind the administration of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, after candidates backed by rival camps suffered upset defeats in a number of key battlegrounds.

The country’s largest simultaneous regional head elections have been seen as the extension of the power play between KIM, led by Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, and former president Megawati Soekarnoputri’s Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the political vehicle of Jokowi before he tacitly endorsed Prabowo in February’s presidential election over PDI-P candidate Ganjar Pranowo.

Quick count results by various pollsters have suggested that candidates backed by the PDI-P, and some KIM members that had decided to form their own coalitions for the Nov. 27 local elections, were defeated by the ruling coalition.

A major loss for PDI-P

The PDI-P, now the only de facto opposition party, suffered a huge defeat in its battle for dominance against Jokowi in Central Java, the party’s longtime traditional stronghold.

Quick counts show the KIM-backed candidate Ahmad Luthfi is on his way to victory by securing nearly 60 percent of the vote, pulling comfortably ahead of his rival Andika Perkasa who ran on the ticket of the PDI-P.

Read also: Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

Related Articles

‘Democracy at risk of dying’: Megawati on regional elections

Pramono claims victory in Jakarta, but rivals still hope for runoff

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

Voters head to polls for biggest regional election

Jakarta gubernatorial election to test Anies’ clout

More in Indonesia

 View more
French drug convict and death row prisoner Serge Atlaoui (left) is escorted by police upon his arrival at the Tangerang District Court in Tangerang, Banten on April 1, 2015. France has asked Indonesia to transfer French death row convict Serge Atlaoui, who has been convicted on drug charges since 2005.
Politics

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
The Tubarani royal guards escort the coffin of the late 38th Gowa king, Andi Kumala Idjo Daeng Sila Karaeng Lembang Parang Sultan Malikussaid II Batara Gowa III, on its way to the Katangka Mosque for a special prayer before burial on Nov. 29, 2024, in Somba Opu, Gowa regency, South Sulawesi. Andi Kumala Idjo passed away on Nov. 28, 2024, in Makassar.
Archipelago

Gowa king laid to rest in royal cemetary
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Nov. 3, 2024.
Election Updates

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition

Highlight
A voter dips her finger in an ink bottle after casting her vote at a polling station at the Kendari Women's Penitentiary in Southeast Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024, the voting day for the simultaneous regional elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the archipelago.
Politics

Jakarta, regions see historically low voter turnout in local polls
Resident watch the vote counting process at the TPS 5 polling station in Petamburan, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The Jakarta general Elections Commission (KPUD) recorded 8.2 million people were on the final voter list for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election, in which most of voters were aged in between 40-55 years old.
Politics

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition

The Latest

 View more
Academia

ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey
Academia

How China misses great chances to prove its great status
Politics

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Academia

Trump tariffs could upend Brexit calculus
Economy

Hospitality industry braces for tougher periods in ‘survival mode’
Academia

Between OECD and BRICS: Indonesia's ‘bebas-aktif’ conundrum
Archipelago

Gowa king laid to rest in royal cemetary
Election Updates

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition
