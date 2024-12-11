TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Police unveil new antigraft corps

Among the main tasks for the corps are preventing corruption; investigating and prosecuting graft cases; and tracking and recovering assets linked to corruption cases.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, December 11, 2024

Police officers march after a roll call of joint security personnel for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 25, 2024. (Antara/Irwansyah Putra)

he National Police has introduced its new corps tasked with eradicating corruption as the force aims to reinvigorate the country’s efforts against graft in line with the vision of President Prabowo Subianto.

But the police’s new antigraft team has been met with skepticism from observers, who question the corps’ effectiveness in fighting corruption given the existence of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and Attorney General’s Office (AGO), which are better known for investigating corruption cases.

At an event to mark International Anticorruption Day in Jakarta on Monday, the National Police presented the corps, which has been officially named the Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor).

Among the main tasks for the corps are preventing corruption; investigating and prosecuting graft cases; and tracking and recovering assets linked to corruption cases, according to the corps’ chief Insp. Gen. Cahyono Wibowo.

He admitted that his team would have similar authorities and funding to the KPK and AGO. But he asserted such factors would not hinder the three institutions from working together.

“This collaboration prioritizes coordination and communication. [Nobody] will look to one up the others. We will have to work together with fellow law enforcement officers so that we will run properly,” Cahyono said on Monday.

Read also: New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft

Police officers march after a roll call of joint security personnel for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 25, 2024.
Politics

The candidate pairs for the governor and deputy governor of Jakarta, Ridwan Kamil and Suswono (left), Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana (center), and Pramono Anung and Rano Karno show their ballot numbers after the draw for the numbers at the Jakarta General Elections Commission office on Sept. 23, 2024.
Politics

Dharma's surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes
Destroyed: A police officer looks at a collapsed house in Cianjur regency, West Java, on Dec. 5. The collapse was due to a landslide.
Archipelago

Authorities gear up for relocation as landslides continue in West Java

Police officers march after a roll call on joint security personnel for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 25, 2024.
Politics

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2024. The Pramono-Rano pair declared victory in the single round of the Jakarta election after claiming to get 2.18 million or 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the Wednesday's voting day according to the real count done by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU).
Editorial

Narrow margin
(From left) the pair of candidates for Governor-Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta Ridwan Kamil and Suswono, Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana, and Pramono Anung-Rano Karno show their serial numbers during the plenary meeting of the draw and determination of the serial numbers of the Candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta at the KPU DKI Jakarta, Jakarta, Monday (23/9/2024). The pair of Ridwan Kamil and Suswono got number one, the couple Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana got number two, and the Pramono Anung-Rano Karno couple got number three in the 2024 Regional Elections.
Politics

Dharma's surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes

