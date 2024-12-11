Police unveil new antigraft corps

Among the main tasks for the corps are preventing corruption; investigating and prosecuting graft cases; and tracking and recovering assets linked to corruption cases.
he National Police has introduced its new corps tasked with eradicating corruption as the force aims to reinvigorate the country’s efforts against graft in line with the vision of President Prabowo Subianto.
But the police’s new antigraft team has been met with skepticism from observers, who question the corps’ effectiveness in fighting corruption given the existence of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and Attorney General’s Office (AGO), which are better known for investigating corruption cases.
At an event to mark International Anticorruption Day in Jakarta on Monday, the National Police presented the corps, which has been officially named the Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor).
Among the main tasks for the corps are preventing corruption; investigating and prosecuting graft cases; and tracking and recovering assets linked to corruption cases, according to the corps’ chief Insp. Gen. Cahyono Wibowo.
He admitted that his team would have similar authorities and funding to the KPK and AGO. But he asserted such factors would not hinder the three institutions from working together.
“This collaboration prioritizes coordination and communication. [Nobody] will look to one up the others. We will have to work together with fellow law enforcement officers so that we will run properly,” Cahyono said on Monday.
