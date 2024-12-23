TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Greater Jakarta LRT begins operations of women-only carriages

Starting Monday PT KAI will roll out women-only carriages on the Greater Jakarta LRT to boost comfort and safety for female passengers.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 23, 2024

A Greater Jakarta LRT train passes above Jl. Gatot Soebroto in Jakarta on Oct. 4, 2024. The Greater Jakarta LRT launched women-only cars on weekdays at the rear of each train on Dec. 23, 2024. (Antara/Fauzan)

S

tate-owned railway firm PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) introduced women-only cars on the Greater Jakarta Light Rapid Transit (LRT) on Monday. The special service will be available throughout the LRT's operational hours on weekdays but will not operate on weekends and public holidays.

Previously, the LRT conducted a trial run on Dec. 16. These women-only carriages are expected to enhance the sense of safety and comfort of female LRT passengers.

"We understand that the need for comfort and safety for female passengers is not limited to specific hours," said Greater Jakarta LRT executive vice president Mochamad Purnomosidi in an official statement on Monday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

The women-only carriages are positioned at the rear of each train. To ensure passengers are aware of their location, each station will feature visual signs on the platforms and periodic announcements, as part of this new policy.

"Station staff will also be ready to provide information and assistance to passengers as needed," Purnomo said.

In addition to the women-only cars, the Greater Jakarta LRT also provides pregnancy pins for passengers who need them. Those in need can present their pregnancy certificate to the staff at the designated ticket counter. 

The pregnancy pins on the Greater Jakarta LRT are typically pink or light pink, featuring an illustration of a pregnant woman. The pin should be attached to a visible area, such as the front of a shirt or a bag, for easy identification.

Meanwhile, passengers who tap in and tap out at the same station within 60 minutes will be charged the minimum fare, while those who exceed 60 minutes will be charged the maximum fare.

The minimum fare is Rp 5,000 (31 US cents), while the maximum fare is Rp 10,000 during off-peak hours on weekdays (Monday to Friday), as well as on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. The fare rises to Rp 20,000 during peak hours on weekdays.

Other than the LRT, PT KAI’s subsidiary PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) also applies women-only cars on its Commuter Line trains. There are two cars at the ends of each train and usually they have pink livery in addition to their colored stripes.

A different arrangement is applied by PT MRT Jakarta for the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), which designates the front cars as women-only cars.

The special car is only available during rush hour on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The operator of TransJakarta bus rapid transit, PT Transportasi Jakarta, also provides special buses for women, which sport a pink livery.

There is also a designated women-only area in other buses in the front section of the bus up to the center doors. (nvn)

Hello holidays: A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11.
Society

Millions on the move for year-end holidays
Tourists flock to Kuta Beach in Bali to watch the sun set on May 31, 2023.
Archipelago

Responders evacuate tourists from flood-hit hotels, villas in Bali
Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) perform ‘asar’ (afternoon prayer) on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi bus terminal in Surakarta, Central Java, on the sidelines of a ceremony to renew their allegiance to the Indonesian state. The Surakarta ceremony was the last in a series of events prompted when the group’s leaders announced the terrorist group’s self-disbandment in June.
Politics

National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines

A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11, 2024.
Society

Millions on the move for year-end holidays
A man decorates a Christmas tree with flip-flops at the Santa Perawan Maria Bunda Christ Catholic Church ahead of the Christmas festival celebrations in Central Java's Klaten on Dec. 20, 2024.
Editorial

Christmas good news
Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) perform Asr (afternoon) prayers on the sidelines of an event held to declare the disband- ment of the terrorist group at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi terminal in Surakarta, Central Java, on Saturday, 21 December, 2024. Some 1,200 for- mer JI members from the greater Surakarta area, as well as 6,800 members from other parts of the country participating in the event online, declared their readiness to rejoin the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. They also expressed their commitment to help safeguard peace and development in the country.
Politics

National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines

