TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

KPK slaps travel ban on Yasonna amid search for bribery fugitive Harun

Highlighting the PDI-P senior politician’s importance in the ongoing investigation into the 2019 bribery case, the antigraft body has slapped a travel ban on Yasonna Laoly, who was law minister when key suspect and fellow PDI-P member Harun Masiku absconded.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, December 26, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
KPK slaps travel ban on Yasonna amid search for bribery fugitive Harun Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly addresses a meeting with House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs on June 22, 2020, at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has imposed a travel ban on former law minister Yasonna Laoly, a senior politician from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), in connection with an ongoing bribery investigation into former PDI-P member Harun Masiku, who has been on the run for four years.

The ban aims to prevent Yasonna from fleeing the country and is effective for six months from Dec. 24, 2024. Yasonna is not a suspect in the case.

A similar ban is also in place on PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, who was named as a suspect on Monday for his alleged role in the bribery case dating back to 2019, which involves an illicit payment made to General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan to help Harun replace a PDI-P lawmaker-elect who had died.

“Investigators made the decision on the travel ban [for Yasonna and Hasto] because their presence in Indonesia is necessary for the investigation into the corruption case,” KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under its new chairman Setyo Budiyanto, the antigraft body has intensified its search for Harun, who has been at large since he was named as a bribery suspect in 2020.

Wahyu was sentenced to seven years in prison later that year.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: KPK names PDI-P’s Hasto graft suspect

Popular

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival
Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns
PT KAI offers panoramic travels from Surabaya to Banyuwangi

PT KAI offers panoramic travels from Surabaya to Banyuwangi

Related Articles

Opposition, ruling coalition trade blame over 12% VAT hike

Megawati, Jokowi feud intensifies after his dismissal

Megawati calls for high alert ahead of 2025 PDI-P congress

Why corruption could derail Indonesia’s climate fight

Police probe fires in NTT deadly village brawl

Related Article

Opposition, ruling coalition trade blame over 12% VAT hike

Megawati, Jokowi feud intensifies after his dismissal

Megawati calls for high alert ahead of 2025 PDI-P congress

Why corruption could derail Indonesia’s climate fight

Police probe fires in NTT deadly village brawl

Popular

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival
Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns
PT KAI offers panoramic travels from Surabaya to Banyuwangi

PT KAI offers panoramic travels from Surabaya to Banyuwangi

More in Indonesia

 View more
A famous fishing boat in Lampulo village, Banda Aceh, Aceh, is preserved and become the village's main tourism attraction as pictured in this photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024. The boat was swept by the waves onto the roof of a house during the 2004 earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 170,000 people across Aceh.
Society

Death and rebirth: Aceh marches on, slowly, after 2004 tsunami
A new sign for a tsunami evacuation route is seen on Dec. 9, 2024, on one of Aceh’s main roads.
Archipelago

Authorities struggle against tsunami complacency
Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly addresses a meeting with House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs on June 22, 2020, at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

KPK slaps travel ban on Yasonna amid search for bribery fugitive Harun

Highlight
Catholic worshippers attend a Christmas service at the Jakarta Cathedral on Dec. 25, 2024.
Jakarta

Worshippers celebrate Christmas in Jakarta churches
A protester wearing a mask of impeached South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol performs in a mock prison during a demonstration calling for Yoon's ouster in Seoul on Dec. 19, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

South Korea's Yoon defies second agency summons over martial law
Stress release: Partygoers dance in front of the stage during the Djakarta Warehouse Project in 2012.
Jakarta

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

The Latest

 View more
Economy

China revises up 2023 GDP, World Bank raises forecast for 2024, 2025
Society

Death and rebirth: Aceh marches on, slowly, after 2004 tsunami
Archipelago

Authorities struggle against tsunami complacency
Politics

KPK slaps travel ban on Yasonna amid search for bribery fugitive Harun
Middle East and Africa

Israeli army forces patients out of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza
Society

Ministry evaluates regulation on lecturer allowances
Asia & Pacific

Azerbaijan mourns 38 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan
Politics

Yearender: Police brutality persists on account of impunity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK slaps travel ban on Yasonna amid search for bribery fugitive Harun

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!