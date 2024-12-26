KPK slaps travel ban on Yasonna amid search for bribery fugitive Harun

Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly addresses a meeting with House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs on June 22, 2020, at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly addresses a meeting with House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs on June 22, 2020, at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Highlighting the PDI-P senior politician’s importance in the ongoing investigation into the 2019 bribery case, the antigraft body has slapped a travel ban on Yasonna Laoly, who was law minister when key suspect and fellow PDI-P member Harun Masiku absconded.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has imposed a travel ban on former law minister Yasonna Laoly, a senior politician from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), in connection with an ongoing bribery investigation into former PDI-P member Harun Masiku, who has been on the run for four years.

The ban aims to prevent Yasonna from fleeing the country and is effective for six months from Dec. 24, 2024. Yasonna is not a suspect in the case.

A similar ban is also in place on PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, who was named as a suspect on Monday for his alleged role in the bribery case dating back to 2019, which involves an illicit payment made to General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan to help Harun replace a PDI-P lawmaker-elect who had died.

“Investigators made the decision on the travel ban [for Yasonna and Hasto] because their presence in Indonesia is necessary for the investigation into the corruption case,” KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under its new chairman Setyo Budiyanto, the antigraft body has intensified its search for Harun, who has been at large since he was named as a bribery suspect in 2020.

Wahyu was sentenced to seven years in prison later that year.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: KPK names PDI-P’s Hasto graft suspect