PDI-P to mount defense against graft case

On Monday, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto a graft suspect for allegedly helping former party member Harun Masiku bribe then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan for a seat in the House of Representatives.
he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is preparing its defense against legal charges leveled at senior party members that it says are part of an organized effort to take over the party.
On Monday, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto a graft suspect for allegedly helping former party member Harun Masiku bribe then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan for a seat in the House of Representatives.
The antigraft body also accused Hasto of obstructing justice by helping Harun, who has been at large since he was named a suspect in the case in 2020, elude authorities.
The KPK officially requested that Hasto and former law minister Yasonna Laoly be barred from traveling abroad for the next six months. The antigraft body had questioned Yasonna as a witness in the case on Dec. 18.
PDI-P legal affairs executive Ronny Talapessy said on Thursday that the party was preparing to fight the charges, which he contended were politically motivated.
“We’re currently preparing for legal action, but we’ll announce our strategy at a later date,” he said, as quoted by Antara.
Read also: PDI-P, Jokowi rift enters new level
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!