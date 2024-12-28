PDI-P to mount defense against graft case

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) ethics council head Komarudin Watubun (third right) speaks during a press briefing at the party’s headquarters in Jakarta on Dec. 24, 2024, accompanied by legal affairs executive Ronny Talapessy (third left) and deputy secretary-general Adian Napitupulu (second left). The party is preparing its response to the Corruption Eradication Commission's (KPK) move to name party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto suspect in a bribery case. (Antara/Muhammad Ramdan)

On Monday, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto a graft suspect for allegedly helping former party member Harun Masiku bribe then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan for a seat in the House of Representatives.

T he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is preparing its defense against legal charges leveled at senior party members that it says are part of an organized effort to take over the party.

The antigraft body also accused Hasto of obstructing justice by helping Harun, who has been at large since he was named a suspect in the case in 2020, elude authorities.

The KPK officially requested that Hasto and former law minister Yasonna Laoly be barred from traveling abroad for the next six months. The antigraft body had questioned Yasonna as a witness in the case on Dec. 18.

PDI-P legal affairs executive Ronny Talapessy said on Thursday that the party was preparing to fight the charges, which he contended were politically motivated.

“We’re currently preparing for legal action, but we’ll announce our strategy at a later date,” he said, as quoted by Antara.

