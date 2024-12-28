TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PDI-P to mount defense against graft case

On Monday, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto a graft suspect for allegedly helping former party member Harun Masiku bribe then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan for a seat in the House of Representatives. 

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, December 28, 2024

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) ethics council head Komarudin Watubun (third right) speaks during a press briefing at the party's headquarters in Jakarta on Dec. 24, 2024, accompanied by legal affairs executive Ronny Talapessy (third left) and deputy secretary-general Adian Napitupulu (second left). The party is preparing its response to the Corruption Eradication Commission's (KPK) move to name party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto suspect in a bribery case. (Antara/Muhammad Ramdan)

T

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is preparing its defense against legal charges leveled at senior party members that it says are part of an organized effort to take over the party.

On Monday, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto a graft suspect for allegedly helping former party member Harun Masiku bribe then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan for a seat in the House of Representatives. 

The antigraft body also accused Hasto of obstructing justice by helping Harun, who has been at large since he was named a suspect in the case in 2020, elude authorities.

The KPK officially requested that Hasto and former law minister Yasonna Laoly be barred from traveling abroad for the next six months. The antigraft body had questioned Yasonna as a witness in the case on Dec. 18.

PDI-P legal affairs executive Ronny Talapessy said on Thursday that the party was preparing to fight the charges, which he contended were politically motivated.

“We’re currently preparing for legal action, but we’ll announce our strategy at a later date,” he said, as quoted by Antara.

Read also: PDI-P, Jokowi rift enters new level

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) ethics council head Komarudin Watubun (third right) speaks during a press briefing at the party’s headquarters in Jakarta on Dec. 24, 2024, accompanied by legal affairs executive Ronny Talapessy (third left) and deputy secretary-general Adian Napitupulu (second left). The party is preparing its response to the Corruption Eradication Commission's (KPK) move to name party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto suspect in a bribery case.
Politics

PDI-P to mount defense against graft case
An illustration of a warning sign on chemical spill.
Archipelago

Hundreds of motorists injured from chemical spill in West Java
Joint rescue team personnel search for landslide victims in Gegerbitung district, Sukabumi regency, West Java, on Dec. 5, 2024.
Archipelago

Five dead in flooding, landslides amid year-end holidays

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) ethics council head Komarudin Watubun (third right) speaks during a press briefing at the party headquarters in Jakarta on Dec. 24, 2024, accompanied by legal affairs executive Ronny Talapessy (third left) and deputy secretary-general Adian Napitupulu (second left). The party will prepare legal actions to respond on the Corruption Eradication Commission's (KPK) move to name party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto suspect in a bribery case.
Politics

PDI-P to mount defense against graft case
President Prabowo Subianto shows the ballot papers while voting at a simultaneous regional election in Bogor, West Java on Nov. 27, 2024.
Editorial

Betrayal of ‘Reformasi’
Adorn the neighborhood: Streets in Bali are decorated by 'penjor' (ornaments made of coconut leaf) during Christmas and New Year's Eve. (Flickr/John Skodak)
Economy

Year-end tourist activity seen to barely improve from 2023, if at all

