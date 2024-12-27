TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PDI-P, Jokowi rift enters new level

The feud between former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has spilled over into the legal sphere, after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named the party's secretary-general a suspect in a bribery case and banned another senior politician from leaving the country.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 27, 2024

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto walks onstage on Nov. 20, 2024, prior to the start of the nationalist party's press briefing in Jakarta on the 2024 regional head elections. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

T

he bitter feud between former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has spilled over into the legal sphere, after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named the party’s secretary-general a suspect in a bribery case and banned another senior politician from leaving the country.

The KPK named on Monday secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto a suspect for allegedly aiding former party member Harun Masiku in a bribery case and obstructing justice by helping him flee.

Harun is accused of bribing then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan in 2019 for a seat in the House of Representatives following the death of a PDI-P lawmaker-elect. Harun has been a fugitive since being named a suspect in 2020.

The antigraft agency also imposed travel bans on Hasto and former law minister Yasonna Laoly, preventing them from leaving Indonesia for six months starting on Tuesday.

Hasto has been a staunch critic of Jokowi’s alleged interference in the February presidential election, accusing him of using state resources to support Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto, who eventually won with his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son.

Yasonna is not a suspect in the case. He was questioned by KPK investigators earlier this month regarding Harun’s overseas travel records while he led the former law and human rights ministry, which had jurisdiction over immigration.

Read also: KPK names PDI-P’s Hasto graft suspect

Popular

