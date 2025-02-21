TheJakartaPost

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services

Punk band Sukatani has removed from all streaming platforms a viral song criticizing rogue police for abusing their authority.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 21, 2025

Controversial critique: Punk band Sukatani guitarist Muhammad Syifa Al Ufti (left) and vocalist Novi Citra pose in an undated picture from their Instagram account @sukatani.band. The band hails from Purbalingga, Central Java. (Instagram/@sukatani.band)

P

unk band Sukatani has removed their viral song “Bayar Bayar Bayar” (Pay Pay Pay) from streaming platforms after issuing a public apology to the National Police. The song’s lyrics criticize rogue police officers who abuse their authority.

Sukatani guitarist Muhammad Syifa Al Ufti said the song was meant to be a social criticism directed at individual police officers who misuse their power and not an attack on the police force’s integrity.

“I originally wrote the song as a critique of corrupt police officers. I now urge everyone who has uploaded ‘Bayar Bayar Bayar’, particularly those using the lyric ‘pay the police’, to delete it,” said Ulti, the guitarist, along with the band’s singer Novi Citra via the band’s Instagram account @sukatani.band on Thursday.

The band, which hails from Purbalingga, Central Java, also urged social media users who had shared the song to delete it to avoid potential future consequences.

“If any issues arise in the future, the band Sukatani will not be responsible,” said Ufti.

However, Police Reform Coalition coordinator Aulia Rizal regretted the song’s removal, suggesting that pressure from the National Police influenced the band’s decision.

“As a public institution, the National Police should view this song as constructive criticism and use it for reflection,” said Aulia on Thursday, as quoted by tempo.co.

He said the song highlights well-known issues within the police force.

“The lyrics touch on what is essentially public knowledge. The problems within the police are no secret, and this song only reflects that reality,” said Aulia.

Aulia further stressed that the situation emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive police reform. He also warned of the broader implications for artistic freedom, noting that the incident could be seen as a restriction on free expression, which is protected under Indonesia’s human rights law.

“Artistic expression is a form of free speech and should not be limited. Like this song, critical works play a crucial role in democratic discourse,” Aulia said.

 

Controversial critique: Punk band Sukatani guitarist Muhammad Syifa Al Ufti (left) and vocalist Novi Citra pose in an undated picture from their Instagram account @sukatani.band. The band hails from Purbalingga, Central Java.
