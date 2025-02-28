Raffi, Kaesang-owned BSD food court to close

Empty chairs and tables stand at the Rans Nusantara Hebat food court in Tangerang regency, Banten, owned by celebrity and presidential envoy Raffi Ahmad and Kaesang Pangarep, younger son of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, in this undated photo. (kompas.com/Intan Afrida Rafni)

A food court co-owned by celebrity turned politician Raffi Ahmad and the ex-president's youngest son in BSD, Tangerang, is set to close temporarily on Feb. 28 for reopening later under a "new concept" on an unspecified date.

R ans Nusantara Hebat, a food court in Banten owned by special presidential envoy Raffi Ahmad and Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, is suspending its operation starting on Friday, less than a year since it opened.

The closure was first announced on Tuesday in a post on the food court’s Instagram account (@ransnusantarahebat), which was subsequently deleted and then replaced with a revised version on Thursday, tempo.co reported.

The revised announcement said the food court would be closed temporarily before reopening “with a fresher and new concept”, but did not provide either a date or a time frame for the reopening. It also urged customers to use their vouchers before Friday.

Located in the Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) planned community in Tangerang regency, a variety of small and medium food vendors operated in the food court, but netizens observed that the venue had seen a steady decline in customers since it opened on March 30, 2024.

Some complained that the food was relatively expensive, while others said it was not in line with the “small business friendly” concept it initially promoted.

Rans Nusantara Hebat is not the first of Raffi’s businesses to founder, and at least two earlier ventures have closed.

A cafe named RA Street in South Jakarta shuttered only several months after it opened due to intense competition in the area, kompas.com reported. His Rans e-Sports Cafe also did not last long, reportedly due to low market interest and high operating costs.

Raffi gained public renown as an actor, presenter and celebrity before he was appointed as special envoy for youth and arts workers development, shortly after President Prabowo Subianto took office last October.

According to his official wealth report (LHKPN), Raffi had around Rp 1 trillion (US$61 million) in total assets as of Dec. 27, 2024.