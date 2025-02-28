TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Raffi, Kaesang-owned BSD food court to close

A food court co-owned by celebrity turned politician Raffi Ahmad and the ex-president's youngest son in BSD, Tangerang, is set to close temporarily on Feb. 28 for reopening later under a "new concept" on an unspecified date.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 28, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Raffi, Kaesang-owned BSD food court to close Empty chairs and tables stand at the Rans Nusantara Hebat food court in Tangerang regency, Banten, owned by celebrity and presidential envoy Raffi Ahmad and Kaesang Pangarep, younger son of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, in this undated photo. (kompas.com/Intan Afrida Rafni)

R

ans Nusantara Hebat, a food court in Banten owned by special presidential envoy Raffi Ahmad and Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, is suspending its operation starting on Friday, less than a year since it opened.

The closure was first announced on Tuesday in a post on the food court’s Instagram account (@ransnusantarahebat), which was subsequently deleted and then replaced with a revised version on Thursday, tempo.co reported.

The revised announcement said the food court would be closed temporarily before reopening “with a fresher and new concept”, but did not provide either a date or a time frame for the reopening. It also urged customers to use their vouchers before Friday.

Located in the Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) planned community in Tangerang regency, a variety of small and medium food vendors operated in the food court, but netizens observed that the venue had seen a steady decline in customers since it opened on March 30, 2024.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Some complained that the food was relatively expensive, while others said it was not in line with the “small business friendly” concept it initially promoted.

Rans Nusantara Hebat is not the first of Raffi’s businesses to founder, and at least two earlier ventures have closed.

A cafe named RA Street in South Jakarta shuttered only several months after it opened due to intense competition in the area, kompas.com reported. His Rans e-Sports Cafe also did not last long, reportedly due to low market interest and high operating costs.

Raffi gained public renown as an actor, presenter and celebrity before he was appointed as special envoy for youth and arts workers development, shortly after President Prabowo Subianto took office last October.

According to his official wealth report (LHKPN), Raffi had around Rp 1 trillion (US$61 million) in total assets as of Dec. 27, 2024.

Popular

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban
House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court

House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court
Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Related Articles

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling

US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review

Police to block some traffic from entering Jakarta on New Year’s Eve

KPU confirms KIM victory in gubernatorial elections in battleground provinces

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Related Article

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling

US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review

Police to block some traffic from entering Jakarta on New Year’s Eve

KPU confirms KIM victory in gubernatorial elections in battleground provinces

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Popular

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban

Indonesia agrees to terms with Apple to lift iPhone sales ban
House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court

House’s new rule on state institution evaluation challenged in court
Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

Prabowo’s Danantara faces uphill battle for investor trust

More in Indonesia

 View more
Empty chairs and tables stand at the Rans Nusantara Hebat food court in Tangerang regency, Banten, owned by celebrity and presidential envoy Raffi Ahmad and Kaesang Pangarep, younger son of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, in this undated photo.
Jakarta

Raffi, Kaesang-owned BSD food court to close
National Mandate Party (PAN) deputy chair Yandri Susanto (left) smiles on Oct. 14, 2024, as he walks with Gerindra Party executive chair Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) after arriving at the residence of President Prabowo Subianto in South Jakarta.
Politics

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling
East Java governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa (center) waves to journalists upon arriving at the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java on Feb. 21, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto was expected to address hundreds of governors, mayors, regents and their deputies on the final day of the retreat on Feb. 28.
Politics

Prabowo to address regional leaders on retreat’s final day

Highlight
A security personnel patrols past the building housing sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by President Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo on Feb. 24 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets – planned to be more than US$900 billion – to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concerns about its governance.
Politics

Distrust in Danantara sparks online calls to switch banks
Jakarta's governor Pramono Anung (C) gestures beside other regional leaders during a week-long mountain glamping retreat at a military academy in Magelang, Central Java on February 25, 2025.
Editorial

Balancing democracy

(Left to right) M. Taufiqurrahman, editor in chief at Teh Jakarta Post, Yose Rizal Damuri, executive director of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Putera S. Sambijantoro, head of equity research at local brokerage Bahana Sekuritas, and Mark Lempp, business editor at The Jakarta Post, during The Jakarta Post’s Prive Series event in Jakarta on Thursday.
Economy

Prabowo's economic policies put investors on edge

The Latest

 View more
Market Pulse

The de-Hollywoodification of Indonesian cinema
Jakarta

Raffi, Kaesang-owned BSD food court to close
Academia

A war that matters: Ukraine and Southeast Asia
Markets

Stocks slump, dollar towers as Trump tariff threat roils markets
Academia

The primacy of our national interest under Trump 2.0: A new global order in the making?
Politics

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling
Academia

Why the 100 percent export forex retention policy is a game changer
Opinion

Analysis: Extreme budget cuts undermine the morale of government employees
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.