Prabowo holds first Idul Fitri open house at Palace for officials, public

President Prabowo Subianto (center) left Istiqlal Mosque on March 31, 2025 to hold his first-ever Idul Fitri gathering at the Merdeka Palace. (BPMI/-)

Prabowo also welcomed National Economic Council chairman Luhut Pandjaitan, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and former commander of the armed forces Wiranto to the stately banquet.

P resident Prabowo Subianto held his first-ever Idul Fitri gathering at the Merdeka Palace on Monday, during which he welcomed officials and the general public who began thronging the palace complex earlier in the morning.

The Idul Fitri gathering, usually referred to as an “open house”, began at 9 a.m. and was held after the President’s Idul Fitri prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque, which he attended with his only son Didit Hediprasetyo, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and former vice president Jusuf Kalla.

Several cabinet members and a number of foreign ambassadors also accompanied the President’s prayers, according to a statement by the State Secretariat.

Prabowo, who set the public attendee quota at 1,000 people for his first open house, began greeting the enthused mass shortly after 12 p.m.

Kompas.com reported that the mass had been waiting in line for hours, and were mostly excited to see the President in the flesh for the first time after his inauguration in October last year.

“I’ve been standing in line since 7:30 a.m. to have breakfast with Pak Prabowo,” one of the attendants, Santi, told the daily.

“I also really want to see what the inside of the Palace looks like, but most of all I’d just like to shake the President’s hand and receive my holiday bonus,” she continued.