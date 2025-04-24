Prabowo puts inner circle on communication front

President Prabowo Subianto speaks on April 8, 2025, during an economic event titled “Strengthening Indonesia's Economic Resilience Amid the Wave of Trade Tariff Wars“ in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

P resident Prabowo Subianto is considering tapping into more members of his inner circle to use as spokespeople to work alongside State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, who has already begun assuming the role of presidential spokesman, marking a shift in how the administration handles public messaging.

The move came after Prabowo appointed Prasetyo as the new spokesperson, a role previously played by the Presidential Communication Office (PCO), amid mounting pressure for the government to change its public communication strategy following a series of controversial remarks from officials.

Now, two additional figures from Prabowo’s inner circle are under consideration to join Prasetyo in helping recalibrate the administration's public communication strategy: First Deputy Communication and Digital Minister Angga Raka Prabowo and Second Deputy State Secretary Juri Ardiantoro.

Angga is a politician of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, while Juri was closely involved in his presidential campaign in the February 2024 election.

Prasetyo unveiled the nomination on Monday, saying: “I have proposed that Angga and Juri be named presidential spokespersons because of their experience”.

Political communication analyst Kunto Adi Wibowo said the appointment of Prasetyo and the likely inclusion of more figures loyal to Prabowo in his communication team reflected the President's growing reliance on his inner circle to improve his public messaging and present a more unified voice.

“He clearly trusts and feels comfortable only with people who have been working with him for a long time,” Kunto said. “These are people who already understand how Prabowo thinks. They don’t need detailed instructions — they know what to say and how to say it.”