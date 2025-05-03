TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo considers naming slain activist Marsinah national hero

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, May 3, 2025 Published on May. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-05-02T19:46:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo considers naming slain activist Marsinah national hero Workers' icon: Pictures of Marsinah are shown during a labor protest on March 3, 2014, at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta. Marsinah was a factory worker who was killed in 1993 for demanding workers' rights, including the right for women to take menstrual leave. (Jp/PJ Leo)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has conveyed his willingness to name Marsinah, a labor activist who was murdered during the New Order era, a national hero, following suggestions from workers during the commemoration of International Labor Day on Thursday.

Speaking before thousands at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Central Jakarta, Prabowo expressed his commitment to honoring workers, including through the recognition of the historic labor figure.

“When I asked if they had a name in mind, the workers suggested Marsinah,” the President said, as reported by kompas.com. “As long as all labor representatives agree, I will push this plan forward.”

Marsinah was a vocal critic of labor practices under the late president Soeharto’s authoritarian regime. She protested low wages and poor working conditions at her factory in Sidoarjo, East Java.

After a brief disappearance following a scuffle with the military, the 24-year-old unionist was found murdered on May 8, 1993. Her body, discovered in a hut inside a forest in Nganjuk, East Java, indicated she may have been raped and tortured before being killed.

Her death remains one of the country’s most high-profile unresolved human rights cases, alongside the disappearance of poet Wiji Thukul in 1998 and the murder of activist Munir Said Thalib in 2004.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Mirah Sumirat, president of the Indonesian Workers Union Association (Aspirasi), welcomed Prabowo’s pledge but emphasized the need for action beyond rhetoric.

Popular

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island
The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia
Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

Related Articles

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

The military strikes back

TNI Law revision must uphold civilian supremacy and human rights

Prabowo and the question of national heroism: Who deserves the title?

Munir biography reminisces fallen human rights activist

Related Article

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

The military strikes back

TNI Law revision must uphold civilian supremacy and human rights

Prabowo and the question of national heroism: Who deserves the title?

Munir biography reminisces fallen human rights activist

Popular

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island

Power begins to return after outage in Indonesia's Bali island
The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia

The fragile promise of pluralism, religious freedom in Southeast Asia
Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

Coffee, gold push up inflation to 1.95 percent in April

More in Indonesia

 View more
Workers' icon: Pictures of Marsinah are shown during a labor protest on March 3, 2014, at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta. Marsinah was a factory worker who was killed in 1993 for demanding workers' rights, including the right for women to take menstrual leave.
Politics

Prabowo considers naming slain activist Marsinah national hero
Leading the way: Haj pilgrims walk to the departure terminal at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Thursday, ahead of their flights to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Nearly 400 pilgrims from Jakarta are the first group of pilgrims to fly to Saudi Arabia, marking the start of the 2025 haj season for more than 200,000 Indonesian pilgrims.
Society

Indonesia starts sending haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
A stock illustration of a police arrest.
Jakarta

Police say Kemang clash not linked to mass organization

Highlight
A teacher explains about a learning material using a smart TV to students at SDIT Persis Ciganitri Islamic elementary school in Bandung regency, West Java on May 2, 2025. The usage of interactive screen in classrooms is part of initiatives announced by President Prabowo Subianto on May 2, in commemoration of the National Education Day, to improve the country's education system.
Society

Prabowo announces quick wins in education
Workers wave to the camera as they leave a factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java, on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceased operations on March 1 after being declared insolvent by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Editorial

A dull May Day
Mass rollout: Workers assemble electric motorcycles on Sept. 21, 2023 at Plant II of manufacturer PT Terang Dunia Internusa in Citeureup, Bogor, West Java. The company, also known by its brand name United Bike, has targeted an annual output of 500,000 units.
Economy

PMI plunges deep into contraction territory amid US tariffs

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo considers naming slain activist Marsinah national hero
Asia & Pacific

Inflation, hotel prices curtail Japanese 'Golden Week' travels
Tech

Apple eases App Store rules under court pressure
Society

Indonesia starts sending haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
Europe

Vatican chimney installed ahead of papal conclave
Jakarta

Police say Kemang clash not linked to mass organization
Americas

UN eyes big overhaul amid funding crisis, internal memo shows
The Neighborhood

ID, please: Inside Jakarta’s under-30 spots
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo considers naming slain activist Marsinah national hero

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.